MANKATO — It appears to be yet another deep recruiting class for the Minnesota State men's hockey team, as coach Mike Hastings announced eight players have signed national letters of intent this week.
The class includes seven players from the United States Hockey League, along with one from the British Columbia Hockey League.
"Any time you look at a class, you're hoping that group is going to make an impact in a positive way," Hastings said. "I think it brings a wide variety of quality to our program — all three positions."
Wasilla, Alaska, native Dylan Abbott, a defenseman in his first season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, tallied 43 points in 83 games over the last two seasons with Fairbanks of the North American Hockey League. The 6-foot-0 181-pound defenseman was the NAHL's Midwest Defenseman of the Year in 2020.
Defenseman Steven Bellini (Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.) is coming off a big season for Coquitlam of the BCHL, where he was tied for fifth among defenseman with 38 points. The top two scoring defenseman in the BCHL last season were current Minnesota State freshman Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone.
The 5-10 174-pound Bellini will spend this season with Tri-City of the USHL.
"He's the prototypical 200-foot defenseman right now," Hastings said of Bellini. "The old days of the 6-4 heavy, mean, nasty ... I'm not saying they're gone, but to be multi-dimensional at the blue line is imperative right now if you want to play the game the way the game is being played today.
"He definitely brings that to the table."
Another defenseman, Rochester native Bennett Zmolek, also signed with MSU. In 41 games for the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, the 6-2 183-pound Zmolek finished with four goals and five assists. This season, he plays for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms.
Zmolek is the younger brother of current MSU defenseman Riese Zmolek.
The Mavericks also landed four forwards: Yusaku Ando, Will Hillman, Brenden Olson and Luc Wilson.
The 5-8 168-pound Wilson (Duncan, B.C.) spent last season with the BCHL's Cowichan Valley Capitals. Wilson was 17th in the BCHL in points, finishing with 19 goals and 34 assists in 53 games. He'll play for the BCHL's Penticton Vees this season.
"Luc's talented, he makes a lot of plays in very tight areas," Hastings said. "Elite vision, not afraid to use his creativity in the offensive end."
Olson, an Eau Claire, Wisconsin, native has been an alternate captain of the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers for the last two seasons. The 6-0, 180-pound Olson scored 10 goals in 47 games last season.
Ando, a 5-7, 150-pound Tomakomai, Japan native, is in his second season with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL. Last season, he finished with 25 points in 40 games.
Hillman, a Blaine native, is in his first season with the Phantoms. Last year, the 6-1, 190-pound Hillman finished with 43 points in 52 games for Bismarck of the NAHL
Goaltender Andrew Miller also played with Bismarck last season, going 22-7-4 with a 2.29 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Miller is in his first season with USHL's Fargo Force.
"With us historically, the goaltenders that have come in are guys that have played an awful lot of junior hockey, and he's going to be no different," Hastings said of Miller.
Women sign five
Minnesota State coach John Harrington announced five players signed national letters of intent this week.
Jessica Boland, a 5-3 forward from Northfield, is second all-time in goals (67), assists (71) and points (138) for the Raiders. Boland has been an All Big-Nine Conference selection three times, and captained the Raiders last season.
Kate Boland, her sister, currently plays for Bemidji State.
Alexis Paddington, a 5-9 forward from Thunder Bay, Ontario, is in her fourth season with the Thunder Bay Queens of the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association. In 150 career games, she's tallied 156 goals and 105 assists.
Shelbi Guttormson, a 5-9 forward from Moorhead, has spent four seasons playing for Shattuck-St. Mary’s in the Junior Women’s Hockey League. Guttormson has 85 points in 182 career games.
Andover's Hannah Skavnak, a 5-4 goalie, spent her junior year on the boys varsity team at Rogers High School. She will spend her senior year with the girls team at Andover.
The lone defenseman is Farmington's Jayden Seifert. The 5-8 Seifert has played 114 games in four varsity seasons.
Fitzgerald commits
Christian Fitzgerald, a forward from the Surrey Eagles of the BCHL, announced his commitment to MSU on Wednesday. He finished with three goals and six assists last season.
Fitzgerald announced his decision on his personal Twitter: "I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Minnesota State University. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, family and everyone else that has helped me get to this point in my hockey career."
Anchorage out for season
Alaska Anchorage announced that its indoor winter sports teams would not compete this season. This includes the men's hockey team, which competes in the WCHA.
The decision could be significant beyond this season, as the program fights to stay alive amid budget cuts.
MSU was scheduled to start its conference season against the Seawolves on Dec. 18-19 at Anchorage.
