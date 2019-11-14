MANKATO — Looking at the list of players who signed National Letters of Intent with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team on Wednesday, the first day of the signing period, a few things stand out.
The top two scoring defensemen in the British Columbia Hockey League will be freshmen for the Mavericks next season. And there are a couple of forwards who are putting up good numbers in the BCHL and the United States Hockey League.
One thing they all have in common, though, is they’re all captains or alternate captains for their teams.
“It’s been a strength in our recruiting,” associate head coach Todd Knott said. “It’s valuable to have players who have to look after others. That’s something, looking back over the last five years, that’s been very consistent, in terms of the type of people we want to have in our locker room.”
There’s talent, too.
Akito Hirose is a captain for Salmon Arm of the BCHL and leads that league’s defensemen in scoring with four goals and 24 assists in 23 games. The 6-foot-0, 170-pounder from Calgary, Alberta, had 30 points in 52 games for the Silverbacks last season when he was named the team’s top defenseman. Hirose’s brother, Taro Hirose, was the Big Ten’s player of the year last season at Michigan State and currently plays in the NHL for the Detroit Red Wings.
Jake Livingstone, an alternate captain for the Langley Rivermen, is second in the BCHL in defenseman scoring with six goals and 18 assists in 22 games. The 6-4, 205-pound native of Creston, British Columbia, was the team’s most valuable player last season, scoring 10 goals and setting up 28 others in 56 games.
Connor Gregga, a 5-10, 174-pound forward for Coquitlam of the BCHL, is an alternate captain and has seven goals and 21 assists in 24 games this season. A native of Markham, Ontario, he had 21 goals and 22 assists in 54 games with the Express last season and was the team’s co-rookie of the year.
Ondrej Pavel is a 6-2, 205-pound forward for the Fargo Force of the USHL where he is the team’s captain. A native of Prague, Czech Republic, Pavel has three goals and four assists in 11 games this season and had four goals and nine assists in 58 games last season.
Minnesota State also announced forward Brendan Furry as part of next year’s class. Furry, a 6-0, 180-pounder who played the 2018-19 season for Tri-City and Omaha of the USHL and is a native of Toledo, Ohio, is already enrolled at MSU. He is sitting out this season due to signing a previous NLI with Niagara before re-opening his recruitment. He had 21 goals and 35 assists in 52 games in his last junior season and served as Omaha’s captain.
This year's MSU team has seven seniors on the roster: forwards Marc Michaelis, Parker Tuomie, Charlie Gerard, Nick Rivera and Josh French; and defensemen Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson.
Women sign five
The Minnesota State women’s team announced five players who signed NLIs on Wednesday. The group includes four forwards and a defenseman.
"We have added a group of players that bring different skill sets in their games, play competitively and think the game very well," coach John Harrington said. "These qualities make this an exciting group to be joining us in the fall of 2020."
The forwards are Brook Hubert of Oceanside, New York; Sydney Langseth of Eden Prairie; Madison Mashuga of Andover and Anoka High School; and Jamie Nelson, of Andover High School. The defender is Ellen Nelson of Wyoming and Forest Lake High School.
Hubert is in her second season for the Oceanside High boys team. She is also a member of the Long Island Arrows in the U18 Diamond Eastern Junior Elite Prospects League and was a member of the Alaska U19 All-Stars last season.
Langseth has compiled 63 goals and 70 assists in four seasons at Eden Prairie where she was the Eagles' MVP and all-state last season when she had 25 goals and 35 assists. She also played for the Junior Whitecaps.
Mashuga is a captain at Anoka this season and was team MVP last year, her third varsity season. She has participated in USA Hockey Development Camps at the U15 and U18 levels and was also with the Junior Whitecaps last year.
Jamie Nelson has racked up 149 points over three-plus seasons at Andover, including a 71-point season in 2017-18. She was named to the state tournament's all-tournament team as a sophomore. Her sister Jessica Nelson is a freshman on the Minnesota State volleyball team.
A two-way defenseman, Ellen Nelson is in her fifth varsity season at Forest Lake. In the last three seasons, she has 11 goals and 39 assists.
This year's MSU team has five seniors on the roster: forwards Emily Antony and Sofia Poinar, defenders McKenzie Sederberg and Jordan Jackson and goaltender Chloe Crosby.
