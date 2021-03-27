MSU hockey vs. Quinnipiac1

Minnesota State's Ryan Sandelin celebrates his game-winning goal in a 4-3 overtime victory over Quinnipiac in Saturday's opening game of the NCAA West Regional at Loveland, Colo.

 Ashley Potts, special to The Free Press

LOVELAND, COLO. — Ryan Sandelin scored with 11:13 remaining in overtime as Minnesota State defeated Quinnipiac 4-3 in the opening game of the NCAA West Regional men's hockey tournament Saturday.

It's the Mavericks' first win in the national tournament in the Division I era, ending a six-game losing streak.

The Mavericks trailed 3-1 but scored twice in the final 5 minutes of the third period to force overtime.

Minnesota State faces Minnesota or Omaha in the region championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday at Loveland, Colorado.

This story will be updated.

