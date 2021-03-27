LOVELAND, COLO. — Ryan Sandelin scored with 11:13 remaining in overtime as Minnesota State defeated Quinnipiac 4-3 in the opening game of the NCAA West Regional men's hockey tournament Saturday.
It's the Mavericks' first win in the national tournament in the Division I era, ending a six-game losing streak.
The Mavericks trailed 3-1 but scored twice in the final 5 minutes of the third period to force overtime.
Minnesota State faces Minnesota or Omaha in the region championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday at Loveland, Colorado.
This story will be updated.
