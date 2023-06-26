Minnesota State announced Monday that 75 student-athletes have been honored as Maverick Achievement Award recipients.
Since 1986, the Maverick Achievement Awards program has recognized true student-athletes at Minnesota State. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be a senior letterwinner and own a cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 or better.
Forty of the Mavericks Achievement Award winners came from the women's programs.
Football had 12 winners: Trent Carpenter, Payton Conrad, Maxwell Dahm, Trevor Marquardt, Jack Roussel, Jalen Sample, Kaleb Sleezer, Landon Strong, Blake Van Veldhuizen, Nic Vinson, James Williams and Andrew Yogei.
For men’s track and field/cross country, Justus Adams, Kevin Andres, Caleb Cowles, Carson Dittel, Tanner Maier, Carter Owen, Ben Schmied and Reece Shannon earned the award.
Cade Borchardt, Brendan Furry, Jake Livingstone, Ryan Sandelin and David Silye received the honor from the men's hockey team, as did Nathan Berg, Jack Brown, Adam Schneider and Ryan Wickman in the baseball program.
Nicolas Leo (wrestling), Kyler Rieck (wrestling), Max Villnow (wrestling), Kelby Kramer (men's basketball) and Joseph Bigger (men's golf) were honored.
The women’s track and field/cross country honorees were Emma Borowicz, MacKenzie Gaherty, Logan Kuskie, Amanda Montplaisir, Alyssa Rauk, Abbi Stafslien-Dumale, Samantha Sunnarborg, Emma Ward and Mariah Williams.
Alexa Berg, Brooke Bryant, Claire Butorac, Danielle England, Calla Frank, Emerald Kelley, Sydney Shearen, Taylor Wemple and Anna Wilgren represent the women's hockey team, and women's soccer players Ava Blackney, Caitlin Brown, Brynn Desens, Nadia Lowery, Rachel Luedtke, Tatianna Martin, Mali Seran and Jenny Vetter received the award.
Women's swimming and diving had six recipients: Kailyn Arps, Nicole Beckman, Eve Berg, Mari Dougherty, Julia Stegmaier and Emily Taylor.
Other winners were Megan Koch (women's golf), Delaney Conrad (women's golf), Madelyn McGinty (women's golf), Carah Drees (women's basketball), Madilyn Newman (softball), Sydney Nielsen (softball), Tristen Bryant-Otake (women's tennis), Lois Page (women's tennis) and Brenna Hesse (volleyball).
