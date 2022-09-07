MANKATO — Minnesota State announced Tuesday that broadcaster Casey Lloyd will receive the athletic department’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.
And he said that, while being incredibly honored, it’s a fitting description of his career.
“If anybody has been in the business as long as I have, you end up getting some kind of award,” Lloyd said. “Fifty-some years is a long time. When I started, there was no way I thought I’d still be doing it in 2022.”
Lloyd, 82, will receive the award at the Minnesota State Hall of Fame ceremony on Sept. 23.
Lloyd began his broadcasting career as a student at Minnesota State in 1970, and he has served as the play-by-play announcer for Mavericks football and men’s basketball games. He has also broadcast baseball, hockey and women’s basketball games at Minnesota State.
“He has touched the lives of countless fans, coaches, and student-athletes and the impact he has had over a long and distinguished broadcasting career has created a legacy that we are all very proud to celebrate,” Minnesota State director of athletics Kevin Buisman said in a press release.
Lloyd worked for KMSU as an undergraduate before joining the staff at KYSM in Mankato in 1975. Lloyd has also served as a media relations director and chief public address announcer capacity and broadcast at several state and national amateur baseball and softball events.
He said that he’ll always remember the championship games and the long road trips, but the people have been most important.
“The things I remember most are all the friendships, all the players, all the coaches,” he said. “They’ve all meant so much in my life.”
Lloyd has been an announcer at the Brainerd International Raceway for the past 10 years and is a familiar radio voice at local high school sporting events. He also serves as an instructor at the Gary Curtis Driving Experience at Dakota Technical School.
Lloyd will be in the broadcast booth Saturday, along with Mike Sullivan, for the football team’s home opener. His plans are to do a full schedule of football and basketball games this season.
“I feel like I can still do it,” he said. “At 82, you never know about your health, but there’s nothing that should stop me. But it’s also time to start bringing in some new people.”
In 1998, he received the North Central Conference Kolpack Media Award. He was also inducted into the Minnesota State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998.
“MSU has been my life,” he said. “And I’m happy for it.”
