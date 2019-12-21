MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner has heard all the slogans and cliches, picking up a few from colleagues and coaching clinics as a way to motivate players and get them to focus on the task at hand.
But about a decade ago, he settled on “1-0 each week,” and it has stuck. Because it has worked.
Why has the motto “1-0 each week” been so effective?
“I don’t know why, but it has become our mantra,” Hoffner said. “Once a culture has been created, it becomes its own identity. It’s something we take a lot of pride in.”
The Mavericks (14-0) will play West Florida (12-2) in the national championship game today, with kickoff at 2 p.m. at McKinney, Texas. The Mavericks have already gone 1-0 14 times this season, with the goal of one more.
“It’s not like we don’t talk about the future,” senior linebacker Zach Robertson said. “We’ve been talking about winning a national championship since the beginning of practice. But we know if we don’t do our jobs every day, and go 1-0 each week, it’s not possible.”
This is the second time that the Mavericks have played in the national championship game. In 2014, Minnesota State lost 13-0 to Colorado State-Pueblo.
In these playoffs, the Mavericks have already defeated a top-five defense (Colorado State-Pueblo) and the highest-scoring offense (Slippery Rock). The victories required different approaches each week, and the “1-0” mentality is a big part of that.
“You can’t just show up and go to the playoffs every year because we’re Minnesota State,” Robertson said. “As seniors, it’s up to us to show the younger players how dedicated you have to be. We have to lead by example.”
Over Hoffner’s 10-year tenure at Minnesota State, there have been plenty of slogans. One of the first was, “Beat Cloud,” back when the game with St. Cloud State was the program’s top rival. More recently, there have been different variations of “1-0,” such as the acronym, “WIN,” which stands for What’s Important Now.
“You are where your feet are” is another slogan to try to get the players to remain in the present.
It’s all some version of, “One game at a time,” made famous by former Minnesota Twins manager Tom Kelly.
“We want you to win the moment or win the play,” Hoffner said. “The best team doesn’t always win, but the team that plays the best in a three-hour window on Saturdays does.”
The 1-0 slogan has helped the Mavericks avoid letdowns when playing less-successful teams, and it’s allowed the team to be ready for the key games. In college football, one slip-up can be the difference between playing in the national championship game or watching it on TV.
It’s a lesson that quarterback Ryan Schlichte learned when he came to Minnesota State, as do all the freshmen that stay in the program.
“It’s a different feel than in high school,” he said. “As a freshman, you learn to go 1-0 in the daily focus, the practices and the weight room.”
Now that he’s a senior, Schlichte said it’s been up to he and his classmates to make sure the younger players understand the 1-0 mentality.
“Nothing is given, and you put a lot of work into it that no one sees,” he said. “Going to back-to-back (national) semifinals and playing in the championship game ... none of that is guaranteed.
“We’re not always going to be this successful, and it’s important that younger players understand that every play, every drill, every practice is important.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
