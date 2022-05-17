Three games a week ago, two more last weekend.
It’s safe to say that the Minnesota State baseball team is very familiar with their counterparts from Augustana.
“At this point, all the teams are good,” Minnesota State coach Matt Magers said. “There is some comfort in playing teams you know a lot about.”
The Mavericks (39-7), the fourth seed, open the NCAA II Central Region tournament at 2 p.m., taking on No. 5 Augustana (44-10-1) at Warrensburg, Missouri. Top-seeded Central Missouri (43-7) hosts Ouachita Baptist (32-22) in the other half of the sub-regional.
Augustana came to Bowyer Field for the last regular-season series and won two of three games to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship.
“I think that was humbling,” Magers said. “I think it was a motivator, and we saw that we need to play better if we want to make a long run.”
Last weekend, Minnesota State defeated Augustana twice at the Northern Sun tournament championship and secured the automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.
“I think it’s a good thing (to play Augustana),” senior catcher Ben Livorsi said. “We know everything about them, and they know us, too. We’ve seen all their pitchers, but we still have one they haven’t seen.”
The Mavericks started the season at 2-2, then got hot when the Northern Sun schedule began, at one point winning 15 straight games.
The pitching staff has been strong, with a team earned-run average of 3.10 and an opponents’ batting average of .226. The key to last week’s victory in the conference tournament was long outings by starting pitchers Cam Kline, Nick Altermatt, Brendan Knoll and Collin Denk, keeping the arms fresh in the bullpen.
The team batting average is .330, with 60 homers in 46 games. The Mavericks only out-hit opponents 44-38 in four tournament wins, but Minnesota State made the most of those hits to outscore opponents 40-15.
Livorsi, who returned to Minnesota State for his super senior season, said the team is confident and capable of winning the sub-regional. He likes what he’s seen from the pitching staff, and the batters are coming up with clutch hits. It’s what he envisioned when he came back for his final season.
“It was going to be hard to top last season,” said Livorsi, who had the game-winning, two-run double in the top of the ninth inning of a 5-4 victory against Augustana in the conference tournament. “The team chemistry was great, but I think it’s even better now. This is the kind of stuff you come back for.”
Magers said that he feels like the Mavericks have the pitching, defense and offense to make a long run in the tournament, needing all three phases to click in each game.
“I think every team is beatable,” Magers said. “We need to put the ball in play and put the pressure on the defense. Pitching is always important, and you need to make the plays when you have the opportunity.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.