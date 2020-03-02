SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Minnesota State has brought some pretty good men's basketball teams to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament and not gotten to the championship game.
Since joining the league in 2008, rarely have the Mavericks been an underdog in the postseason.
But this season, when they've lost nearly as many games as they've won, the Mavericks are playing to the conference tournament title, and for the coveted NCAA berth that accompanies it.
"We've had some team good teams that have splintered and not won here, but this team ... it's such a good group of young men," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "They've kept the locker room together. What a great experience for our younger players. No matter what happens, this will only help us in the future."
The Mavericks shot a season-high 59.6% from the field, continuing an improbable postseason run that continued with a 79-73 victory over Minnesota Duluth in the Northern Sun semifinals Monday at The Pentagon. The Mavericks are shooting 54.6% in three tournament games and have trailed for less than 13 minutes total in the victories.
"We've been in tough games before," freshman Ryland Holt said. "But we have 14 guys in this locker room that don't want to lose. We know what we have to do to get the W."
During the regular season, the Mavericks lost a few games in which they had double-digit leads in the second half. Turnovers were a problem for some inexperienced players, and other parts of the game seemed to slip when the pressure was the most intense.
But starting with Wednesday's opening-round game against Bemidji State and Saturday's quarterfinal win over Sioux Falls, the Mavericks are making enough hustle plays to overcome some of the errors.
"The coaches have continued to have confidence in me," said freshman Corvon Seales, who scored a season-high 25 points, making 5 of 9 from 3-point range. "I just try to stay relaxed and stay confident. I think I'm a solid player, and when I do what I know I can, good things happen."
The Mavericks were efficient most of the first half, shooting better than 60% until the final minutes, and the defense was holding Duluth to less than 35% shooting.
A 9-0 run, with Corvon Seales hitting a 3-pointer and pull-up jumper, that put Minnesota State up 39-23.
But Duluth, which made only 2 of the first 13 3-point attempts, hit the final two to score the last 10 points of the half, stealing the Mavericks' momentum.
The Bulldogs (22-9) stayed close in the second half, finally finding the range from 3-point land. The lead closed to 70-65 with 3:47 to play, and it was 75-71 with 32 seconds to go. But after some teammates missed free throws, Holt hit 4 of 6 in the final 26 seconds, and grabbed two key rebounds, to secure the victory.
"We're peaking at the right time," Holt said. "We know we need to stay locked in for 40 minutes. We're just getting the job done."
Holt had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Kevin Krieger scored 17 points. Cameron Kirksey had 16 points and five assists.
The Mavericks (17-14) will play Northern State at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the championship game. Northern State defeated Minnesota State-Moorhead 81-65 in the other semifinal.
"We're going to need to bring the energy," Seales said. "We've been locked in defensively for about a month. When we play like that, we know we can win."
Chad Courrier
