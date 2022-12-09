BOWLING GREEN, OHIO — The goals didn’t come in bunches for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Friday night.
But after getting swept at home for the first time since 2015-16 last weekend, finding a way to get some conference points was the main objective.
MSU ended up coming away with three in a 2-1 CCHA win over Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena.
“I think that’s a really important response from us after last weekend — to find a way,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “All we can do is continue to grind on the idea of making opportunities for ourselves. I thought we did that.”
MSU dominated play for large stretches of the game, but the goals didn’t come easy.
Shots on goal favored MSU 16-10 in the first, but neither team scored. In the closing minutes of the frame, Ondrej Pavel fired a shot off the inside of the post from in tight, and Cade Borchardt nearly put the rebound home.
MSU got on the board first at 2:42 of the second, when Christian Fitzgerald scored a power-play goal. Fitzgerald fired a shot past BG goalie Christian Stoever, as Ryan Sandelin had great net-front presence on the play. Andy Carroll and Steven Bellini assisted on the goal.
The Falcons answered just 56 seconds later, with Austen Swankler scoring to tie it, but MSU wasn’t fazed.
The Mavericks totally controlled the remainder of the period and ended up outshooting BG 24-5.
Sandelin scored the eventual game-winner at 18:42, again being directly in front of Stoever when the puck appeared to go in off a BG skate.
The goal was all the Mavericks needed, as they were able to hang on in the third.
“When you get 40 shots in the first two periods, you’re doing a lot of things right,” Hastings said. “Maybe we’re not finishing the way we’d like to, but I do like our process. ... I just thought tonight was a really gutty effort.”
Final shots favored MSU 45-26. Alex Tracy made 25 saves to get the win.
The Mavericks (9-7-1, 6-4-1 in CCHA) finish their series with the Falcons at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
