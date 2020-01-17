DULUTH — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team got its ninth win of the season 67-65 over over Minnesota Duluth in an NSIC game Friday.
The Mavericks led 63-55 with 1:21 remaining, and were able to hang on.
Kevin Krieger hit a free throw with two seconds left, and the Bulldogs missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.
Kelby Kramer finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Mavericks, and Krieger scored 15. Corvon Seales added 14 points.
MSU (9-8, 7-4) plays at 5:30 p.m. today at St. Cloud State.
