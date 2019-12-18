ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State men's basketball team hit 11 first half 3-pointers en route to a 82-58 NSIC victory over Concordia-St. Paul Wednesday.
Ryland Holt finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for MSU. Malik Willingham scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had seven assists. Corvon Seales had 10 points, while Kevin Krieger and Kelby Kramer each scored 11.
The Mavericks went 17 of 35 from beyond the arc, which was good for 48.6%.
MSU (4-7, 2-3) will host Minot State at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
