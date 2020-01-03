MANKATO — Senior guard Kevin Krieger and senior forward Cameron Kirksey scored 23 points apiece Friday night at Bresnan Arena as the Minnesota State men’s basketball team opened the new year with a 87-79 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory over Minot State.
Minnesota State (6-7 overall, 4-3 in NSIC) built a 28-12 cushion on Kirksey’s slicing drive to the cup with 6:44 remaining in the first half. After the Beavers (6-7, 0-7) trimmed the lead to 43-31 at the break, a 23-12 surge to begin the second 20 minutes pulled Minot within 55-54 on senior guard Kyle Beisch’s rainbow 3-pointer with 12:29 to go.
“With our length in our starting five, there’s not a lot of teams that can matchup with us,” Mavericks’ coach Matt Margenthaler said. “We’ve been shooting the ball pretty well that last few weeks and I thought our guys did a good job of feeding off the defensive end.”
“When you have two veteran guards like Minot has, you know you’re always going to be in the game. But I thought our young guards did a nice job of maintaining their composure so we could finish the game off in a nice way. We’re finally starting to get healthy and the break was good for us both mentally and physically.”
Freshman guard Ryland Holt buried a top-of-the-key triple before Kirksey’s follow-up of his own miss put the Mavericks in front 60-54. Freshman guard Malik Willingham connected on a long 3-pointer moments later, setting up back-to-back right-side threes from Krieger to expand the margin to 70-62 with 7:07 left. Krieger ended up 8-of-11 from the field, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.
“We knew coming back from the break that defense was going to have to carry us,” Krieger said. “Most of our energy comes from defense so that really helps on the offensive end. We knew it was going to be a dog fight all game we had to win it defensively. I felt good, I mean every shot I put up nearly went in. I mean my guys got me open so kudos to them. We’ve had a lot of injuries and things going on this year. I think day to day we’re focusing on ourselves and our defense is giving us the mo-jo we need.”
Minot State, which has dropped four NSIC contests by one possession, got a 3-pointer from Duane Goodman Jr. with 5:31 remaining to close within 74-67 before Kirksey’s 13-footer off the left baseline and another right-wing trifecta from Krieger helped close things out. Holt finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the winners, who also received nine points and seven boards from 6’10” sophomore post Kelby Kramer.
“I thought we stepped up big time defensively,” Kirksey, who also chipped in a team-best eight rebounds and four assists, said. “We were filling the gaps and helping out, it seemed like we were in the right places at the right times. We shared the ball well offensively and a lot of guys got shots.”
Beisch converted 12 of 12 free throws, scoring a game-high 30 points for the Beavers. Max Cody added 13 points and Kody Dwyer tallied 11 points and six rebounds. Minnesota State put through 27-of-51 from the field for 52.9 percent, compared to the Beavers’ 26-of-58 for 44.8 percent. The Mavericks held a 34-29 advantage on the glass and committed more turnovers 9-6.
Minnesota State hosts the University of Mary at 5:30 p.m. today.
