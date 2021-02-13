FAYETTE, IOWA -- Minnesota State had six players score at least 10 points but lost 94-87 to Upper Iowa in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Saturday.
Rylan Holt led the Mavericks with 18 points, and Kelby Kramer had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Devonte Thedford and Brady Williams each scored 12 points, and Malik Willingham had 11. Quincy Anderson had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The Mavericks had a 44-33 rebounding advantage with 15 offensive rebounds, which led to 22 second-chance points. But Upper Iowa outscored Minnesota State by 11 at the free-throw line.
Minnesota State (8-6, 7-5 in South Division) wraps up the regular season with games at Concordia-St. Paul on Friday and Saturday.
