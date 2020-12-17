MANKATO -- The Minnesota State men’s basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's South Division, according to the preseason coaches poll.
Augustana was placed first, getting four first-place votes. Sioux Falls was second despite getting three first-place votes.
Winona State was third with one first-place vote, followed by the Mavericks, Upper Iowa, Concordia-St. Paul, Southwest Minnesota State and Wayne State.
Northern State was picked to win the North Division. Minnesota State Moorhead, Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State, Mary, Minot State and Minnesota Crookston round out the poll.
Minnesota State opens the season Jan. 2-3 against Bemidji State at Bresnan Arena.
