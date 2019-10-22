CARBONDALE, ILL. — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team had a one-point lead at halftime but fell 56-41 in an exhibition game Tuesday against Division I Southern Illinois.
The Mavericks led 18-17 at halftime and were up 20-17 early in the second half before the Salukis outscored them 22-6, including a 12-0 run, over the next 7:09.
Cameron Kirksey scored 11 points and had nine rebounds to lead Minnesota State. Tre Baumgardner scored 10 points and grabbed five boards. Kelby Kramer had eight rebounds.
Marcus Domask and Eric McGill each scored 17 points for the Salukis.
The Mavericks will open the season Nov. 8-9 in Kansas City, Missouri, at the NSIC/MIAA Crossover against Washburn and Missouri Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.