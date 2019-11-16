The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler has announced that Mason Muller and Brady Williams have signed national letters of intent and will join the men’s basketball program next season.
Muller, a 6-foot-8 forward from Petersburg, Illinois, averaged 14.9 points and 9.5 rebounds, with 103 assists and 49 blocked shots, during his junior season.
Williams, a 6-8 forward from Rochester, has played at Dover-Eyote, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists during his junior season. Williams was also the quarterback on the football team and shortstop and pitcher on the baseball team.
MSU baseball
Five high-schoolers have agreed to the Mavericks’ program: infielder Ryan Bachman of Rapid City, South Dakota; left-handed pitcher Nathan Culley of Anoka; and left-handed pitcher Mitch Gutknecht of Stillwater have signed letters of intent, while infielder Aidan Byrne of Eagan and right-handed pitcher Derek Lilledahl of Dodge Center have been admitted to Minnesota State and will play baseball for Mavericks next season.
Bachman had a .411 batting average with 20 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 54 RBIs last season.
Culley was 11-1 with 111 strikeouts in 82 innings last season, which led the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Gutknecht led Hill-Murray to the state tournament last season, going 8-1 with a 1.44 earned-run average with 78 strikeouts in 63 innings, while only walking 18.
Byrne, who also plays hockey at Eagan, hit .323 with five doubles and three triples between high school and club baseball as a junior.
Lilledahl is also a multi-sport athlete at Triton High, competing in football, basketball, trap shooting and baseball. He was 10-4 in the last two seasons, pitching 41 innings with 45 strikeouts with a 2.18 ERA. Lilledahl’s dad Tom played baseball for Minnesota State from 1985 to 1987 and was a member of the 1986 team that finished fourth at the NCAA Division II College World Series.
