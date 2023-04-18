By Chad Courrier
MANKATO — Two years ago, the Truman State men’s basketball team made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.
Next season, three of those players will be suiting up for Minnesota State.
Forward Dylan Peeters and wing Elijah Hazekamp have transferred to Minnesota State, where guard Sam Nissen sat out last season with an injury. Peeters and Hazekamp both have just one season of eligibility remaining, while Nissen has two.
“Our goal was to find really good Division II talent, and Truman State was in the (NCAA quarterfinals) two years ago,” Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. “Elijah is a big guard who can really shoot it, and Dylan is a big kid who plays hard and can score around the basket and give us an inside presence.”
Hazekamp, a 6-foot-5 wing from Sioux City, Iowa, who started his career at North Dakota, was an All-Great Lake Valley Conference selection last season after averaging 15.0 points and 7.5 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from 3-point range and 89.7% at the free-throw line. He scored 20 or more points nine times last season.
Last season, Peeters, a 6-foot-8 forward from Eldridge, Iowa, averaged 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. He shot 62.4% from the field, without attempting a 3-pointer, and 80.8% at the free throw line.
The Mavericks also added Wayne State’s Justin Eagins, a 6-3 guard from Downers Grove, Illinois, that started 28 of 29 games last season, averaging 11.3 points and 4.2 rebounds and shooting 40.0% on 3-pointers and 86.8% on free throws. The former Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference freshman of the year, ranked sixth in the conference with 1.4 steals per game.
“He’s a guy that can score at all three levels, and he can handle the basketball,” Margenthaler said. “He gives us a lineup where we can get a lot of shooters on the floor.”
The Mavericks signed Goodhue wing Will Opsahl in the fall and added Minnetonka guard Jalen Cain last week.
Opsahl, a 6-7 wing, scored more than 1,600 points in his career at Goodhue, where the four-year starter holds team records for assists and made free throws in a career. Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.4 steals, shooting 48.3% from the field, including 40.3% on 3-pointers, and 80.7% from the free-throw line. He was named the Hiawatha Valley League player of the year last season.
“Will had a great senior year,” Margenthaler said. “He can really shoot the basketball. I expect him to come and play as a freshman. He’s a very skilled young man.”
Cain, a 6-3 guard, was a four-year starter at Minnetonka, earning all-conference honors the last three seasons. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a senior, shooting 53.5% from the field.
“He’s played for a winning program, and he’s another guard that can defend,” Margenthaler said. “He brings a lot of energy.”
The Mavericks were 17-12 last season, 11-11 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games. Minnesota State lost to Minnesota Duluth in the first round of the conference tournament.
Minnesota State lost seniors Kelby Kramer and Trevor Moore from last season, and three freshmen who redshirted have transferred.
