If ever there was an offseason that the Minnesota State men’s basketball team could have used to get to know each other, this would have been the one.
But, obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow much get-together time in the last nine months, even though many of the players live together.
“It was difficult, not being able to hang out as much and being isolated,” Mavericks senior Jamal Nixon said. “We got to know each other a little, but we haven’t been able to be on the court, going 5 of 5, and it’s definitely been difficult learning how to play with each other.”
The Mavericks open practice on Saturday, one day later than allowed because several members of the team are under quarantine. Given all the new faces on the roster, nametags might be appropriate at the first practices.
“This has been the most surreal start of any year and hopefully the last time it will happen in my career,” Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. “I’m concerned about the mental and physical health of our players. You can’t go from 0 to 100; there are a lot of issues moving forward.”
Seniors Kevin Krieger, Cameron Kirksey and Carter Asche have graduated, and Corvon Seales, Tre Baumgardner and Frankie Mack have transferred, leaving Nixon as the only senior on the team.
But the Mavericks have talent returning. Sophomore Ryland Holt, named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s top freshman, averaged 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 56.5% from the field, 40.0% from 3-point range and 77.0% at the free-throw line.
Junior center Kelby Kramer, voted the league’s top newcomer, averaged 9.1 points, shooting 61.6% from the field, and 9.2 rebounds with 79 blocked shots, second most in program history.
Sophomore guards Malik Willingham and Landon Wolfe both got minutes as true freshmen, and sophomore guard Quincy Anderson returns after missing last season with a knee injury, having averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds as a freshman.
The roster has plenty of new names, too, with transfers Devonte Thedford, a guard from Kirkwood Community College; Zach McDermott, a guard from Northern Oklahoma; and Cody Baer, a forward from Carl Sandburg College.
Add in freshmen Brady Williams, Mason Muller, Tyrell Stuttley and Noah Hart, and that’s the team.
“There’s so many new guys that we have to have patience,” Margenthaler said. “It seems like we get started, then shut down. But the new guys seem to be fitting in well. It’s the best chemistry we’ve had on the team for a few years, and they’re very talented players, too. I want to see these guys out there, playing together.”
Minnesota State, which was 17-15, 12-10 in Northern Sun games, opens the season Jan. 2-3 at home against Bemidji State. The 16-game schedule features two-game series with each opponent at the same site, with the final 14 games played within the division.
“We’ve had a few setbacks so it will be nice to finally get out there,” Nixon said. “All we want to do is play, and we’ll be grateful for every day we get to play.
“Last year, we had a positive record, but it was really an up-and-down season. Our goals and expectations are bigger than that.”
