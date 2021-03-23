TOPEKA, KAN. — Ben Laffen finished in a tie for 19th, and the Minnesota State men's golf team took 11th at the season-opening Washburn Invitational, held at the Topeka Country Club.
The Mavericks shot a two-day, 54-hole total of 940.
Laffen shot 76, 74 and 77 to finish at 227. Hunter Rebrovich tied for 32nd at 231 (78-77-76), Ben Hauge tied for 54th (81-80-77), Kaleb Johnson tied for 70th (84-81-82) and Joe Bigger tied for 84th (81-88-84).
The Mavericks compete in the Conference Preview tournament at Kansas City, Missouri, on March 29-30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.