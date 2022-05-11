MANKATO — Minnesota State senior goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay was named the team's Most Valuable Player, as the team announced its awards for the season on Tuesday.
McKay, a three-time All-American, went 38-5 with a .931 save percentage, a 1.31 goals-against average and 10 shutouts this season. In 140 career games, he's 113-20-4, with a 1.46 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He holds the men's Division I record of 34 career shutouts.
Sophomore forward Ondrej Pavel won the Hardest Worker Award, as well as the Most Improved Player Award. Pavel came on strong for the Mavericks in the second half of the season, including scoring several key goals in the NCAA Tournament. Pavel was second among MSU forwards with 21 blocked shots, and finished at 56.3% in the faceoff dot. He also had 12 goals and 10 assists in 44 games.
Junior Nathan Smith, a first-team All-American, won the Three-Star of the Year Award. Smith was second in Division I with 50 points (19-31—50) in 38 games. He ranks 17th all-time at MSU with 102 points in 101 games. Smith signed an NHL contract with the Arizona Coyotes following the completion of MSU's season, and has scored four points in 10 NHL games.
Senior defenseman Wyatt Aamodt got the Don Brose Leadership Award. Aamodt, MSU's captain, led the team with 56 blocked shots. He had six goals and six assists in 41 games. He was also a finalist for the 2022 Derek Hines Award (national unsung hero award).
Senior defenseman Jack McNeely, a two-year alternate captain, won the Unsung Hero Award. McNeely ranks second in MSU history with 174 games played and was a +104 with 190 blocked shots in his five-year career. He led MSU at +36 this season, and finished with 17 points (2-15—17).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.