For better or worse, the transfer portal has become an oft-used tool in college hockey roster construction over the last two offseasons.
Free agency may be the new model, but Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings is perfectly fine doing business the old-fashioned way.
The Mavericks haven’t added any players via the portal this offseason, and Hastings doesn’t know of any players from last season’s roster who are currently in the portal.
“Real credit to Todd (Knott) and Paul (Kirtland) on the relationships that our staff developed with our players,” Hastings said. “We had some guys that probably didn’t play as much as they’d like to play. I think they still believe that this is a good spot for them, and that they can continue to grow here.”
Last season, the Mavericks added Josh Groll, Benton Maass and David Silye through the portal, all of whom ended up playing key roles in the team’s run to the national championship game.
Hastings indicated the Mavericks recruited one player out of the portal, but when that didn’t work out, and no returning players entered, the path became clear.
“With the returners deciding to come back, that I think dictated a little bit of our activity in the portal,” Hastings said. “We’ve got some people that we know. When you get to the portal, you might know a little bit, but you don’t know what you know when you have somebody everyday.”
Forwards Nathan Smith and Julian Napravnik, who finished second and third in Division I in points, respectively, have each signed professional contracts. Fifth-year senior Reggie Lutz is out of eligibility. Those three played key roles, but MSU is set to return 13 forwards.
Hastings said Brendan Furry, Ondrej Pavel and Ryan Sandelin each drew strong interest from NHL clubs, but opted to return.
Furry (13-31—44) was third on MSU in points last season and is the team’s top returning scorer.
“I think he can be a really dominant player in our league and in the county,” Hastings said.
Cade Borchardt, Connor Gregga, Groll, Sam Morton, Lucas Sowder and Silye were also regulars in the lineup and are back.
Tanner Edwards, Will Hillman, Zach Krajnik and Brenden Olson are back and will look to earn more playing time as sophomores.
Forwards Adam Eisele (BCHL), Simon Tassy (BCHL) and Luc Wilson (BCHL) are each set to join MSU as freshmen.
Tassy was the BCHL MVP last season, but he’ll miss the start of MSU’s season due to a knee injury. He was injured during a playoff game last month and is expected to have surgery.
Forward commits Christian Fitzgerald (USHL) and Graham Gamache (USHL) are still deciding whether to remain in juniors or join MSU. Hastings indicated Gamache is leaning toward another season in juniors.
Three key defensemen are departing, with Wyatt Aamodt, Maass and Jack McNeely each signing pro contracts.
Hastings said Jake Livingstone had strong interest from NHL teams, and felt Akito Hirose could’ve also signed a pro contract. Despite that, both juniors will return to anchor the MSU D-core.
Andy Carroll has opted to play a fifth season for MSU via the COVID-year, a big get given the experience that’s leaving the program on the blue line.
Carroll is the only one of MSU’s four fourth-year seniors who elected to use the COVID-year. Lutz, Maass and McNeely each used it last season.
“Each instance is unique to the individual on what they want to do and why they want to do it,” Hastings said. “Seeing Jack McNeely have the year that he had as a fifth-year — I don’t think that hurt.”
Steven Bellini, Tony Malinowski and Bennett Zmolek also return.
Zmolek, who was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team, played as the Mavericks’ extra skater most nights prior to a season-ending injury in February. Zmolek had surgery and appears to have a chance to take on a big role.
Defensemen Campbell Cichosz (NAHL) and Mason Wheeler (USHL) are planning to join MSU as freshmen.
Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay has signed a professional contract and leaves a massive hole in net.
Sophomores Andrew Miller and Keenan Rancier, along with incoming freshman Alex Tracy (USHL), will battle to earn time in goal.
Overall, the Mavericks return 21 players from last year’s team.
“We had not only good hockey players, but really, really rock solid people leave our program, obviously in a better spot than where they found it,” Hastings said. “Now we need some guys to step into those roles (to) keep us progressing as a program.”
