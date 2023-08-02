The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota State athletic department announced Wednesday that a new class of Hall of Fame inductions will take place on Oct. 6.
In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Title IX this summer, Minnesota State announced that it will induct an all-female Hall of Fame class in the student-athlete and team categories, with the theme of “Here’s to the Next 50 Years.”
The athletic department will dedicate a “Nine for Title IX” recognition display in its Hall of Champions that will feature nine of the most influential Title IX advocates in the history of Mavericks athletics, while also unveiling a “50 Years of Title IX” timeline in the hallway just outside of the department’s administrative offices.
New members of the Hall of Fame in the student-athlete category include Lauren (Stelten) Svoboda (women’s track & field, 2011), Angie (Wagner) Dietel (softball, 1994), Kendra (Huettl) Steffl (softball, 2012), Deanna (Brown) Dix (women’s golf, 1992) and Tiffany Moe (women’s basketball, 2010).
Selected this year for the “Builders” category was long-time Minnesota State athletic communications director Paul Allan, who retired in December after more than 37 years of service to the department.
The 2011 softball squad, which compiled a 54-16 record as it advanced to the NCAA Championships for just the second time in program history up to that point, got the nod in the team category.
This year’s Jim Schaffer Service Award recipients are Kath Bill, Cindy Hobbs, Donna Nelson and Pat Kruger, each of which accumulated many years of distinguished service in various administrative support roles.
This year’s MSU Athletics Philanthropic Award recipients are Michelle and David Schooff.
