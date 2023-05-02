MANKATO — Five members of the Minnesota State softball team have received All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors, the league announced Tuesday.
Junior pitcher McKayla Armbruster was named to the all-conference first team, while junior outfielder Madi Newman, senior catcher Sydney Nielsen, junior outfielder Kylie Sullivan and junior infielder Ellie Tallman were named to the second team. Newman was also named to the Northern Sun's Gold Glove Team.
Armbruster led the Northern Sun in wins (21), earned-run average (1.62), strikeouts (197) and innings pitched (177.0). Armbruster pitched eight shutouts and held opposing hitters to a .220 batting average. Against Bemidji State, Armbruster threw a perfect game in an 8-0 win.
The Mavericks are the fourth seed for the Northern Sun tournament, which begins Wednesday at Rochester. The Mavericks take on St. Cloud State at noon.
Verbal commitment
Forward Jordan Ronn announced on social media Tuesday that he would play college hockey at Minnesota State. He's the second verbal commitment this week, joining Sam Rice of Prior Lake and the Chippewa Steel.
Ronn, 5-foot-10 and 174 pounds, played at Champlin Park last season, scoring 23 goals and 44 assists in 27 games. He also played eight games with the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League, collecting three goals and seven assists in eight games. He had one goal in three playoff games.
Hockey transfers
Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington has announced the signing of three transfers: Mackenzie Bourgerie, Suzette Faucher and Claire Vekich.
Bourgerie, a native of St. Michael who played with the North Wright County River Hawks, comes to Minnesota State after playing three seasons at St. Cloud State. The defenseman played in 37 games, scoring six goals with seven assists.
Faucher, a goaltender, played three seasons at Franklin Pierce. She played in only five games because of injury last season with a .927 save percentage. In 2021-22, she was the New England Women’s Hockey Association goaltender of the year.
Vekich a forward, played two seasons at Bemidji State. She played in all 36 games last season with seven goals.
