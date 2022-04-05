MANKATO — Due to impending weather and field conditions, Wednesday's baseball doubleheader between Minnesota State and Southwest Minnesota State has been moved to Sioux City, Iowa.
The games will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the campus of Briar Cliff.
The Mavericks (16-4, 9-2 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) has won five consecutive games.
Track stars
Minnesota State's Denisha Cartwright and Flore Gracia have earned Northern Sun track and field athletes if the week for their performance at the South Dakota Early Bird Meet.
Cartwright ran 13.84 in the prelims of the 100-meter hurdles, which ranks fifth in Division II. Cartwright also ran on the 4x100 relay team, which posted a time of 45.78, fifth best in Division II.
Gracia won the triple jump at 40-feet-5 1/2, which is fifth in Division II and No. 1 in the Northern Sun.
Maier honored
Minnesota State's Tanner Maier has been named the Northern Sun track athlete of the week.
Maier finished second in the 800 run in 1:49.57 at the Central Nebraska Challenge. Maier ranks fourth in Division II.
Tennis award
Minnesota State’s Tristen Bryant-Otake has been named the Northern Sun player of the week for women's tennis.
Bryant-Otake went 2-0 in No. 1 singles matches last weekend against Mary and Minnesota State-Moorhead. She also went 2-0 in No. 1 doubles matches with teammate Avery Stilwell.
Bryant-Otake now has 35 combined wins this season, which sets a program record.
Softball poll
Minnesota State dropped three spots to 18th in this week's National Fast Pitch Coaches Association poll.
The Mavericks went 4-2 last week to begin Northern Sun competition by sweeping Concordia-St. Paul and splitting with Augustana and Wayne State.
The Mavericks (22-8) host a doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State on Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m. at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Baseball star
The Northern Sun has named Minnesota State junior infielder Mikey Gottschalk its player of the week for baseball.
Gottschalk started in all three games during the weekend series against Minnesota Duluth, batting .583 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs.
The Mavericks (16-4, 9-2 in Northern Sun), who have won five straight, play a conference doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State on Wednesday at Sioux City, Iowa.
