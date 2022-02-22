The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team will open the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament at Northern State on Wednesday.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
The Mavericks (16-9) are the sixth seed from the South Division, while Northern State (19-11) is the third seed in the North.
The winner will face Upper Iowa at 11 a.m. Sunday at The Pentagon at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Minnesota State women are the No. 1 seed in the South Division and received a bye in Wednesday’s opening round. The Mavericks (20-5) will take on the winner of Wednesday’s game between Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State Moorhead at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The tournament semifinals for men and women will be played Monday, with the championship games on Tuesday.
Track stars
Minnesota State’s Brea Perron, Rose Cramer and Carson Dittel have been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference athletes of the week for men’s and women’s track.
Perron was named the women’s field athlete of the week after winning the shot put and weight throw at last weekend’s Mark Miller Invitational at Myers Field House. She won the shot put at 47-feet-9 and weight throw at 65-7, which ranks fourth in Division II.
Cramer is the women’s track athlete of the week. She won the 200-meter dash in 24.03, which ranks sixth in Division II.
Dittel received the men’s field athlete of the week award by winning the pole vault last week, going 16-8, which ranks sixth in Division II.
Minnesota State hosts the Northern Sun Championships on Friday and Saturday at Myers Field House.
Softball poll
Minnesota State stayed at No. 6 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Poll.
The Mavericks split four games against Northwest Missouri State and Central Missouri on Sunday and Monday at Maryville, Missouri.
Augustana is ranked No. 10.
Minnesota State competes at the NTC Spring Games on March 5-10 at Clermont, Florida.
Spring soccer
Minnesota State will play nine exhibition matches this spring, coach Brian Bahl announced last week.
The spring schedule begins March 19 when Bemidji State and Wayne State come to Mankato. After the Mavericks head to Iowa State on March 25, they return home to host Augustana and Winona State on March 27.
Minnesota State closes the spring season April 9 with matches against South Dakota and Briar Cliff at Vermillion, South Dakota, and April 24 with matches against Missouri-Kansas City and Drake at Des Moines, Iowa.
Minnesota State finished 18-3-2 last season, 12-1-2 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matches. The Mavericks won the conference tournament and went 1-1 in the region tournament.
