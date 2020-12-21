The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State defenseman Akito Hirose, who helped lead Minnesota State to a win and a tie against Bemidji State last weekend, has been named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Week.
The Calgary, Alta., native registered two points on two assists with six shots on goal, a plus-1 rating and two blocked shots in the home series. In Friday’s 5-4 victory, Hirose drew an assist on Julian Napravnik’s power-play goal in the first period and Cade Borchardt’s goal in the third period.
In five games, Hirose has three assists with 12 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating.
Minnesota State, which was ranked fifth by USCHO.com this week, is off until Jan. 2-3 when the WCHA schedules begins at Northern Michigan.
Women’s track
The Mavericks have been picked to finish second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches’ poll, earning four first-place votes.
Defending conference champion Mary was chosen at No. 1.
The Mavericks finished last year’s Norther Sun Indoor Championship with four first place finishes, including a pair of wins, and conference championship records, for Makayla Jackson in the long jump and 60-meter dash.
Jackson, a sophomore, is the conference’s preseason track athlete of the year, having qualified for the national meet in the 60 dash, 200 dash and long jump. Senior Khadiya Hollingsworth, a two-time indoor track and field All-American in the high jump, is also back.
Men’s track
Nine-time defending champion Minnesota State has been picked No. 1 in the Northern Sun preseason coaches poll. The Mavericks received 10 of 12 first-place votes, with Augustana getting the other two.
The Mavericks return six athletes who qualified for the to the NCAA Championships last season, including all-region performers Deveyonn Brown, Caleb Kath and Connor McCormick. Last season, Brown’s best mark of 7-feet-2 1/4 ranked second in Division II and third in program history. Kath’s best long jump of 24-6 1/2 ranked eighth in Division II and fourth in program history. McCormick had a season best weight throw of 67-0, which was seventh-best in Division II and ranked second in program history.
Women’s soccer
Minnesota State coach Brian Bahl announced Monday that Chloe Sollom of Fargo, North Dakota, has signed a national letter of intent and will join the program in the fall.
Sollom has played one season as a freshman at Fargo North High School and helped the Spartans to a 11-4-1 record. She started every match and scored two goals, helping her team win a conference championship and finish third at the state tournament.
Now, Sollom competes with the Minnesota Eclipse club soccer team. Last season as a junior, she helped them to win the Arizona President’s Day Tournament title.
