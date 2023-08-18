The Free Press
MANKATO — Former Minnesota State men’s basketball player Assem Marei will compete with Egypt at the upcoming FIBA World Cup.
This marks the second time in 28 years that Egypt has advanced to the FIBA World Cup, with the last time coming in 2014.
The Cairo native played in eight of the African Qualifiers for the World Cup and is one of 20 players named to the team.
Previously, Marei led Egypt to the finals of the 2013 FIBA African Tournament. In 2019, he garnered MVP honors in the Turkish League.
During three seasons (2012-15) with the Mavericks, Marei started in 97 games and tallied 1,600 points, 787 rebounds and 161 blocks, while shooting 59.1% from the field.
Marei was a first-team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference selection as a junior and senior. He also received All-Central Region honors as a senior.
Egypt plays its first World Cup game against Lithuania on Aug. 25.
Women’s cross country
Minnesota State was selected to finish third in the Northern Sun preseason coaches poll.
The Mavericks received 167 points, trailing Augustana (191) and Winona State (184). Minnesota Duluth was third, followed by Sioux Falls (142 points).
Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State, the two-time defending conference champion, was named Preseason Athlete of the Year.
The Mavericks finished second at the Northern Sun Championships last season, then placed third at the NCAA Central Regional Championships, qualifying for the NCAA Division II Championships for the first time since 1995.
MSU begins the fall season at the Augie Twilight on Sept. 1 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Men’s cross country
Minnesota State finished second in the annual Northern Sun preseason coaches poll.
The Mavericks received 123 points, trailing only Augustana. The Vikings have won 12 of the last 13 conference championships.
Sioux Falls was third, followed by Minnesota Duluth and Mary.
MSU placed second at the NSIC Championships and 12th at the region meet.
The Mavericks start the season with the Augie Twilight on Sept. 1 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.