MANKATO — Minnesota State's Nathan Smith, Jake Livingstone and Dryden McKay have been recognized by the Central Collegiate Hockey Association for their performances last month.
Smith has been named CCHA Forward of the Month for December, sophomore Jake Livingstone has been named CCHA Defenseman of the Month for December, and senior Dryden McKay has been named CCHA Goaltender of the Month for December.
Smith has been named the forward of the month, scoring two goals with three assists in four games in December. He was named the CCHA player of the week after scoring four points, including an overtime game-winner, in a home sweep of Michigan Tech on Dec. 3-4.
Livingstone was named the defenseman of the month after getting two goals and an assist in December. He scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 home win over Michigan Tech on Dec. 4. Livingstone was also the CCHA defenseman of the month in November.
McKay, who was also the CCHA goaltender of the month for October and November, went 5-0-0 in December with a 0.99 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage. McKay leads Division I with seven shutouts.
Minnesota State (18-4-0, 12-2-0 CCHA), ranked No. 1, is on a seven-game winning streak and hosts Ferris State in CCHA games Friday and Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
New recruit
Coach Mike Hastings announced Tuesday that defenseman Campbell Cichosz has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Mavericks.
Cichosz, who is from Albert Lea, is playing his first season with Alaska of the North American Hockey League. In 26 games, Cichosz has three goals and 15 assists.
The righthanded-shooting defenseman spent parts of two seasons with North Iowa of the NA3HL prior to making the jump to the NAHL this season. He was a two-time All-Big Nine Conference selection at Albert Lea, leading the Tigers in scoring as a junior with 28 points in 25 games and scored 24 points in 24 games as a senior.
Cichosz is the third defenseman in the Mavericks' recruiting class, joining Jakob Stender (Alexandria/Fargo (USHL)) and Mason Wheeler (Inver Grove Heights/Tri-City (USHL)).
Others who have signed in this class are forwards Adam Eisele (Lake Elmo/Penticton (BCHL)), Christian Fitzgerald (Coquitlam, British Columbia/Tri-City (USHL)), Graham Gamache (Edmonton, Alberta/Tri-City (USHL)), Simon Tassy (Montreal/Salmon Arm (BCHL)) and Luc Wilson (Duncan, British Columbia/Penticton (BCHL)) and goaltender Alex Tracy (Chicago/Sioux City (USHL)).
Frank earns WCHA award
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Tuesday that Minnesota State junior Calla Frank has been named the goaltender of the month.
Frank led the Mavericks to a 4-1-1 record in December, stopping 140 of 146 shots with a pair of shutouts. She was named WCHA goaltender of the week following the Dec. 10-11 series with St. Cloud State.
This season, Frank owns an 8-8-1 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.
Minnesota State (9-10-1, 5-10-1 in WCHA) hosts Syracuse on Friday and Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
