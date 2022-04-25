The Free Press
MANKATO — Former Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay has signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, the club announced Monday.
McKay, who won the Hobey Baker Award this season, was a three-time All-American.
In 140 career games, he went 113-20-4 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.46 goals-against average. He also holds the men’s Division I NCAA career shutouts record with 34.
This season, he set an NCAA record with 38 wins. He also posted a .931 save percentage, 1.31 goals-against average and 10 shutouts en route to the Hobey.
McKay announced the signing on his personal Twitter:
“Thank you to everyone in Mankato for an incredible 4 years! Memories and relationships that will last a lifetime. I will always be proud to be a Maverick.”
Earlier this month, McKay accepted a six-month suspension for unknowingly ingesting trace amounts of a banned substance. He’s eligible to be at the organization’s facilities Aug. 25 and can play in games Oct. 11.
Cihak All-NSIC
Minnesota State women’s golfer Anna Cihak was named to the All-NSIC first-team, it was announced Monday.
Cihak led MSU with an average of 79.4 over 21 rounds played this year. She finished ninth at the NSIC meet and had three top-five individual tournament finishes this season.
Cartwright earns weekly honor
MSU’s Denisha Cartwright picked up her third women’s NSIC Track Athlete of the Week award, it was announced Monday.
Cartwright took the 100-meter hurdles with a Division II best time of 13.42. Cartwright also recorded a provisional mark in the 100m dash at 11.62.
Christiansen earns weekly honor
MSU’s Abel Christiansen was named the men’s NSIC’s Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced Monday. Christiansen took the 110m hurdles over the weekend at the Holst Invitational at Concordia-St. Paul. He set an NCAA provisional mark at 14.14, which ranks 12th in Division II this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.