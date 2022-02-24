MANKATO — Several Minnesota State athletes have been named to all-conference teams this week.
The Mavericks' women's basketball team had three players chosen for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honor teams.
Guard Joey Batt was named to the first team, while guard Maddy Olson was named to the second team and guard Destinee Bursch was named the freshman of the year.
Batt is averaging 15.3 points, which ranks eighth in the Northern Sun. She's also averaging 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals, which is second in the league. Olson is averaging 9.6 points, 2.0 assists and 2.3 steals. Bursch ranked second on the team in scoring at 11.4 points per game.
In men's basketball, guard Quincy Anderson was named to the all-conference second team. He led the Mavericks in scoring at 17.8 points per game, was second in rebounding at 6.4 and lead the team with 31 steals.
Minnesota State wrestlers Darrell Mason and Trevor Turriff received all-conference honors.
Mason is 14-0 and rated No. 8 in Division II at 285 pounds, earning first-team accolades. Turriff is 15-2 and rated No. 3 at 174. He was a second-team selection.
Defenseman Charlotte Akervik was named to the All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association second team. She has eight goals and 16 assists in 29 games. She has tied Anna Wilgren’s single-season record for points by a defenseman, which was set in the 2019-20 season.
Akervik is the sixth MSU player to receive All-WCHA honors and the second to be named to the second team, joining Abigail Levy (2018-19).
Richter watch
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay has been named a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in NCAA Division I men's hockey.
McKay, who was a Richter finalist last season, is 29-4-0 with a .934 save percentage and a 1.26 goals against average. He leads Division I in wins, and his nine shutouts is tied for second. His save percentage ranks third nationally.
McKay holds the NCAA record with 33 shutouts in his career, and he owns the Minnesota State record with 104 wins.
Three finalists for the Richter will be announced in mid-March and the winner will be revealed during the NCAA Frozen Four in Boston in April.
Region rankings
The Minnesota State women's basketball team improved to No. 6 in this week's Central Region rankings.
Winners of the Northern Sun, Great American Conference and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association receive an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament, with five spots given to at-large teams.
St. Cloud State is No. 2 and Minnesota Duluth is No. 3.
Minnesota State (20-5) opens the Northern Sun tournament against Southwest Minnesota State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
