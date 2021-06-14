The Free Press
MANKATO — Kevin Buisman, director of athletics, announced last week that Minnesota State’s 628 student-athletes combined for a 3.31 grade-point average during the 2021 spring semester, marking the second-best term GPA for Minnesota State athletics.
Minnesota State’s women’s teams boasted a 3.42 GPA in the semester, while the men’s teams combined for a 3.18 GPA.
Of the 628 athletes, 243 were named to the dean’s list.
This was the 11th consecutive semester with at least a 3.20 GPA for the Mavericks, with this semester’s 3.31 ranking only behind last spring’s 3.57.
There were 111 student-athletes that earned a perfect 4.0 GPA, and 72.5% of the student-athletes had at least a 3.00.
The women’s basketball team had a 3.64 GPA, which tied for the highest with swimming and diving, and extended streaks of 20 consecutive semesters with at least nine players on the dean’s list and 17 semesters with a team GPA of at least 3.50.
The women’s hockey team had a team GPA of 3.50, which is second-highest in program history,
The women’s track and field team had 16 student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA, with six straight semesters with at least 25 on the dean’s list.
The women’s soccer team had a 3.60 GPA, the eighth straight semester of at least a 3.50 GPA. It’s the 33rd straight semester with at least 10 student-athletes on the dean’s list.
The cross country team had the highest GPA of the men’s programs at 3.38
Hockey tickets
Minnesota State announced a “Stake Your Claim” season ticket initiative for men’s hockey where first-time season ticket buyers can declare their interest with a small deposit that will be applied as a down payment on the overall cost.
New season ticket buyers for the upcoming season can claim their seats for a deposit of $50 per seat. Those who make the deposit will be invited to a special event later this summer at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, where available seats will be marked and new season ticket holders will be able to “stake a claim” on their location.
As part of the promotion, those who make a deposit for new season tickets will also be entered into a drawing to win a Maverick Fan Pack that will include gear, coupons, tickets and other goodies.
Renewal information for Blue Line Club members and returning season ticket holders will be made available later this month. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season will cost $395 per seat.
The 2021-22 season marks the first in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association. Season tickets will include 16 regular-season games, along with any exhibition contests and first-round playoff games should the team earn home ice advantage.
The Mavericks will also be featured as part of Hockey Day in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 22, in a contest at Blakeslee Stadium. Those tickets will not be part of the season-ticket package, and more information on those tickets will be announced at a later date.
Football awards
Four Minnesota State football players — seniors JD Ekowa and Brandon Krantz, junior Luke Williams and sophomore Nic Dahlke — have received CoSIDA Academic All-District honors.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and play in at least 50% of the team’s games. All four will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-American ballot.
Ekowa owns a 3.85 GPA in biology, while Krantz has a 3.33 GPA in marketing. Williams has a 3.54 GPA, and Dahlke’s GPA is 3.41 in marketing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.