MANKATO — Minnesota State’s 2022 football schedule will feature five of 11 games at Blakeslee Stadium, it was announced Wednesday.
Minnesota State plays its first five games against opponents from the North Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, starting Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bemidji State.
The home opener is Saturday, Sept. 10, against Minnesota Duluth.
The annual homecoming game is Sept. 24 against Mary. The first South Division game is at Wayne State on Oct. 8
Other home games on the schedule are against Upper Iowa on Oct. 15, Southwest Minnesota State on Nov. 5 and Winona State on Nov. 12.
Baseball change
Due to weather in Mankato, Minnesota State has moved Thursday's home games against Bemidji State to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The opening game of the doubleheader will begin at 6 p.m. The first game is scheduled for seven innings, followed by a nine-inning second game.
Minnesota State is 9-3, 2-1 in Northern Sun games.
All-sports standings
Minnesota State ranks second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Sports Standings after the completion of the winter season.
Augustana ranks first, with Minnesota Duluth in third. Mary and Northern State round out the top five.
Minnesota State won conference championships in men’s and women’s indoor track and field and swimming and diving.
In the women’s standings, the Mavericks are first, and the men's programs are fourth.
The winner of each title in a conference-sponsored championship receives points totaling the number of teams in that sport plus one. The next place finisher receives points totaling the number of teams less the number of places from first place.
Top track coaches
Minnesota State track coaches Mike Turgeon and Chris Parno have received national awards from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Turgeon was named the NCAA Division II Women's Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year after leading the Mavericks to their first national championship earlier this month.
Turgeon, in his sixth year at Minnesota State, had nine athletes receive All-America honors with three champions at the national meet.
Parno, the associate head coach, was named the national Assistant Coach of the Year. Parno has been with the Mavericks for 10 seasons, coaching sprinters and hurdlers. Makayla Jackson and Denisha Cartwright were national champions in the 60-meter dash and 60 hurdles, respectively.
