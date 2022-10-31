MANKATO — The Minnesota State football team has been ranked fourth in the Super Region 4 rankings, which were released Monday.
Angelo State is the No. 1-rated team in the region, with Colorado School of Mines in second and Winona State in third.
Sioux Falls is fifth, followed by Wayne State, Bemidji State, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Augustana and Central Washington.
The top-seven teams in the region will advance to the NCAA Tournament with the No. 1 seed receiving a first-round bye. The NCAA DII Football Selection Show will air on NCAA.com on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m.
Minnesota State continues its season this Saturday against Southwest Minnesota State at noon at Blakeslee Stadium.
Kicker of week
Minnesota State's Damian Chowaniec has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference special teams player of the week for his performance Saturday in a 38-24 win at Sioux Falls.
Chowaniec, a sophomore kicker, made a 32-yard field goal and went 5-for-5 in PATs.
Chowaniec is the second Maverick to receive the league's special teams honor this season. Kick and punt returner Trey Vaval earned the award against Minnesota Duluth in Week 2.
Otremba earns WCHA honor
Minnesota State women's hockey player Taylor Otremba finished with three points last weekend against Bemidji State en route to earning the WCHA's Rookie of the Week award.
Otremba scored her first career goal in Saturday's victory over the Beavers and also had two assists in the series.
The Mavericks host Sacred Heart Friday and Saturday.
Rath wins NSIC award
Minnesota State soccer player Mackenzie Rath earned NSIC Goaltender of the Week honors, it was announced Monday.
Rath made five saves to record her 21st career shutout in a 1-0 win over Concordia St. Paul Thursday, which places her third on the MSU all-time list.
Hanson wins diving award
Minnesota State diver Sydney Hanson was named the NSIC Diver of the Week for a second consecutive week.
Hanson won the 1-meter dive against Southwest Minnesota State last week with a score of 237.35. She also took second in the 3-meter event at 254.70.
This is the fourth time in her career that Hanson has won the award.
MSU will take on Gustavus Adolphus and UW-Stevens Point Saturday.
Livingstone gets CCHA award
Minnesota State men's hockey player Jake Livingstone was given the CCHA's Defenseman of the Week award after recording two assists in a weekend sweep of Bowling Green.
It was Livingstone's second time winning the award this season.
Hockey poll
After a weekend sweep of Bowling Green, Minnesota State moved up to No. 6 in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division I men’s hockey poll, which was released Monday.
The Mavericks moved up two spots after winning 3-2 in overtime and 4-2 to open the CCHA schedule.
The Mavericks (5-3, 2-0 in CCHA) play a home-and-home series against St. Thomas this weekend, with Friday's game at St. Paul and Saturday's game at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
