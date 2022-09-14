Minnesota State Athletics has announced that a gift has been received from Kelby Krabbenhoft that will be applied toward the purchase and installation of a new video scoreboard in Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena.
The $400,000 pledge from Krabbenhoft, a Mankato native and 1983 MBA graduate of Minnesota State, will have a major impact on all events in the facility, which serves as the home for the men's and women's basketball, men's wrestling and women's volleyball programs.
The video board will be named in honor of the Krabbenhoft family, who along with Kelby, also includes his wife Heidi (a 1984 nursing graduate), Kelby's father, Kenneth (biology professor at Minnesota State for more than 20 years) and his brother Paul Krabbenhoft, M.D. (1984 Minnesota State biochemistry graduate). The Krabbenhoft family also includes Kelby's three children and seven grandchildren, along with his brother David Krabbenhoft.
Opened in the fall of 2000, the 4,800-seat Taylor Center houses Minnesota State's team locker rooms, weight training facility, coaching staff offices, a satellite athletic training facility, classroom spaces and storage areas.
Broadcast partner
Minnesota State has reached an agreement for athletic events to appear locally on KEYC.
KEYC will be the local television broadcasting partner for Minnesota State men's hockey, with all home games appearing live on a new channel being added to the station's offerings. The home opener against the University of Minnesota, slated for Oct. 8, will be the first game to be aired.
Mavericks men's hockey home games (and Central Collegiate Hockey Association road contests) are also available online via FloHockey.
Women's hockey poll
The Minnesota State women’s hockey team has been ranked fifth in the WCHA preseason coaches' poll.
Minnesota received the No. 1 spot in the poll, followed by Ohio State, Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth.
The Mavericks were 15-19-1 last season, including a 10-17-1 record in WCHA games.
Minnesota State will play an exhibition game at home on Friday, Sept. 23, against Manitoba.
Baseball awards
Nick Altermatt was named the Most Valuable player for the Minnesota State baseball program, coach Matt Magers announced Wednesday.
The top newcomer was junior outfielder Ryan Wickman, while freshman infielder Aidan Byrne was named most improved. The most valuable pitcher was senior Brendan Knoll, and junior pitcher Jack Brown received the Spirit Award.
The Mavericks were 39-9 last season, winning the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference postseason tournament and earning a spot at the NCAA Central Region tournament.
