The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State and St. Thomas will face off in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic on Nov. 9 at the Maple Grove Ice Arena.
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association opponents will compete for the Hall of Fame Game Trophy.
The annual game raises awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth and showcases women’s college hockey.
“Maple Grove Ice Arena is an outstanding venue to host the Hall of Fame game,” Mavericks’ head coach John Harrington said in a press release. “One of the major goals of Division I Women’s hockey is to encourage young girls to become interested in our game. The Face-Off Classic provides them an opportunity to see our student-athletes as role models and leaders as they attend school and compete at the highest level.”
The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum opened in 1973 with the goal of preserving the history of ice hockey in the United States while recognizing the contributions of select players, coaches, administrators, officials and teams.
Additional event details and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.
Men’s basketball team honored
The Mavericks received the National Associated of Basketball Coaches Team Academic Excellence Award for its efforts in the classroom during the 2022-23 season.
The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men’s basketball programs that completed the academic year with a team grade-point average 3.0 or higher. The Mavericks had a combined GPA of 3.0 last season.
Minnesota State finished last season with a 17-12 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.