MANKATO — Minnesota State defenseman Benton Maass has signed with Hershey of the American Hockey League.
Maass, who started his career at New Hampshire, had three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in his only season with the Mavericks.
He had a +20 rating in 42 games, and he scored Minnesota State’s first goal in a 5-1 win over Minnesota in a NCAA Frozen Four semifinal game April 7 at Boston.
Hershey is an affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Washington Capitals.
Ward, again
Minnesota State senior Mackenzie Ward has been named the Louisville Slugger/Wilson NFCA Division II pitcher of the week.
Last week, Ward was 4-0, allowing just one unearned run in 22 1/3 innings with two shutouts. Ward held opposing batters to a .120 batting average and struck out 28 batters, becoming the second pitcher in program history to record 1,000 strikeouts in a career.
This is the second time in her career that Ward has received the national honor.
Minnesota State (32-10, 14-4 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) plays at Sioux Falls on Thursday.
Track sweep
Minnesota State’s Makayla Jackson and the 4x100-meter relay team of Denisha Cartwright, Ja’Cey Simmons, Rose Cramer and Jackson swept the Northern Sun women’s track and field weekly honors.
Jackson finished third in the long jump at the 62nd Annual Mt. SAC Relays last weekend, setting a program record of 21-feet-7, which ranks first in Division II. It was the fourth-longest jump in Division II history.
The 4x100 relay team finished second at the Mt. SAC Relays with a time 44.65, which is the fastest in Division II and 10th-fastest in Division II history.
Minnesota State competes at the Holst Invite, hosted by Concordia-St. Paul, on Saturday.
Softball rankings
Minnesota State is No. 3 in the first NCAA Central Region rankings.
The Central Region is comprised of teams from the Northern Sun, Great American Conference and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Automatic bids to the 64-team NCAA tournament are awarded to the tournament champions from each conference, with the final five spots awarded on an at-large basis.
The Mavericks are the top Northern Sun team in the rankings, with Augustana fourth, Winona State ninth and Minnesota Duluth 10th.
