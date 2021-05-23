The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State Athletics has announced its top senior men’s and women’s student-athletes for 2020-21, honoring the most “well-rounded” student-athlete who excels on the field, in the classroom and throughout the community.
Instead of recognizing the top man and woman, Minnesota State has chosen to honor each sport’s top senior student-athlete.
For the men’s sports, the award winners were Teddy Petersen in baseball, J.D. Ekowa in football, Connor McCormick in track and field, Jared Spooner in hockey, Ben Hauge in golf, Trevor Turriff in wrestling and Austin Yardley in cross country.
For the women’s sports, the honorees are Emmaline Polson in basketball, Carly Esselman in softball, Mara Quam in volleyball, Emelia Selky in swimming and diving, Tyanna Washa in tennis, Becca Dup in track and field Mariah Gardner in hockey, Alissa Carlson in golf, Molly Sarafolean in soccer and Ivy Glade in cross country.
Track awards
Minnesota State coach Mike Turgeon, associated head coach Chris Parno and hurdler Kornelius Klah received Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors.
Turgeon was voted as the coach of the year after leading the Mavericks to their ninth consecutive Northern Sun championship.
Parno was voted as the assistant track and field coach of the year. Parno coached four sprint champions and two relay team champions in the Northern Sun meet.
Klah was named the Newcomer of the Year after winning the conference championship in the 100-meter hurdles, 400 hurdles and 4x400m relay.
The Mavericks will compete at the NCAA II Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Allendale, Michigan on May 27-29.
Roufs endowment
Minnesota State’s College of Business and the Minnesota State baseball and wrestling programs, in partnership with the Fred Roufs family and his many friends, are creating an endowed annual scholarship honoring the life and work of Roufs.
This scholarship is an investment in future business leaders and will provide support for a Minnesota State baseball player and wrestler. This scholarship is in support of Fred’s approach to business while supporting the passion he had for baseball and wrestling.
Roufs started his professional business career as a financial planner with IDS/Ameriprise and transitioned to an executive role as a Divisional Vice President.
Roufs was inducted into the Minnesota State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012, the Le Sueur Wrestling Hall of Fame 2010 and the Marshall Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019. He served on Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association for 26 years, becoming president in 2020. In 2021, he was selected for the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.
Wilgren selected
Minnesota State junior defenseman Anna Wilgren has been added to the roster for its U.S. Women’s National Team Selection Camp, which will be held from June 1-6 at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
The camp roster features 40 players, including 12 defensemen, playing for a spot on the U.S. Women’s National Team. The camp will be used in selecting the 28 players who will train together to prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Wilgren suited up for 16 games this season and led Mavericks’ defensive players with 40 shots. The MSU captain finished eighth in the NCAA, and fourth in the WCHA, in shot-blocking with 38.
She is the Mavericks’ active career scoring leader with 11 goals and 30 assists and has 256 blocks in 88 games over three seasons. Wilgren ranks third for career scoring by a defenseman and needs nine points to tie leader Emilia Andersson.
Minnesota State’s John Harrington is an evaluation coach.
Region baseball
Minnesota State’s Matt Magers was named the NCAA Central Region coach of the year, while seniors Joey Werner and Hunter Even and sophomore Collin Denk were selected for the first team of the all-region baseball squad.
Magers, who was also named the coach of the year in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, received the region honor for the fourth time in his career. Magers has a career record of 502-159, having led the Mavericks to the Northern Sun regular-season and tournament championship.
Werner, the Northern Sun’s player of the year, leads the Mavericks with a .439 batting average, 12 home runs and 54 RBIs. Even leads the Mavericks with nine saves and and a 1.00 earned-run average, with 24 strikeouts in 18 innings. Denk, the Northern Sun’s pitcher of the year, is 10-0 record with a 1.83 ERA with 73 strikeouts and just four walks in 64 innings.
