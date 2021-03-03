MANKATO -- Minnesota State women's track and field coach Mike Turgeon and junior sprinter Denisha Cartwright have received honors from the Northern Sun Inteercollegiate Conference, it was announced Wednesday.
Last weekend, the Mavericks won the Northern Sun meet, which was held at Myers Field House.
Turgeon was voted the coach of the year by fellow coaches as he helped the Mavericks win their first conference title since 2017. The Mavericks had 18 athletes claim all-conference honors by finishing in the top three in an individual event or top two in a relay.
Cartwright was named the Northern Sun's Newcomer of the Year as she contributed 28 points to the Mavericks' team total, the most by any athlete. She won the 60-meter hurdles and 200 dash and took second in the 60 dash.
Men's track
Four Mavericks have qualified to compete in the NCAA II Championships, which will be held March 11-13 at Birmingham, Alabama.
Senior Deveyonn Brown will compete in the high jump for the second consecutive season. His best mark of 6-feet-11 1/2 is the fourth best in Division II this season.
Kornelius Klah, a senior who will compete in the 60 hurdles, ranks fifth best at 7.97.
Nicholas Hudson, a junior, will compete in the weight throw. He's seeded 12th at 64-1 3/4.
Sophomore Tanner Maier will compete in the 800 run after his converted time of 1:50.51 ranked as the ninth best in Division II.
Women's track
Twelve Mavericks have qualified for the NCAA II meet and will compete at Birmingham, Alabama, on March 11-13.
Cartwright will compete in four events: 60 dash, 200 dash, 60 hurdles and 4x400 relay. Her time of 8.41 is best in Division II this season, while her time of 24.10 in the 200 is third and 7.52 in the 60 dash is fourth.
The 4x400 relay team of Cartwright, freshman Nyeaee Robins, senior MacKenzie Keune and senior McKenzie Woodard ranks fifth with a time of 3:48.05. Keune also ranks third in the 60 hurdles (8.63), and Woodard ranks fourth in the 400 dash in 55.83.
Makayla Jackson, a sophomore, qualified in three events. Her time of 7.48 is second best in the 60 dash, her time of 24.52 is 11th in the 200, and 19-11 3/4 ranks third in the long jump.
Ja'Cey Simmons, a sophomore, qualified for the 200 dash (fifth, 24.34) and 60 dash (11th, 7.59).
Brea Perron, a senior, qualified in the shot put (13th, 47-5) and weight throw (ninth, 62-1 1/4. Kaylee Jensen, a senior, ranks eighth in the weight throw at 62-6 3/4. Senior Katie Taylor qualified in the weight throw at 64-8 3/4, which is seeded third, and shot put at 49-4 1/4, which is seeded sixth.
Mariah Williams, a sophomore, qualified in the long jump at 19-1 1/4, which ranks 14th. Senior Grace Hartman (10th, 24.44) and sophomore Rose Cramer (12th, 24.57) will compete in the 200 dash.
Women's hockey
Minnesota State freshman forward Jamie Nelson has been named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team.
Nelson appeared in 18 games with eight goals and seven assists for a team-high 15 points. She led all conference rookies in shots (57), blocked shots (26) and power play points (1-2--3).
In addition, 15 Minnesota State athletes were named to the WCHA All-Academic Team: Charlotte Akervik (So., D), Brooke Bryant (Jr., F), Claire Butorac (Jr., F), Danielle England (So., F), Brittyn Fleming (Sr., F), Calla Frank (So., G), Mariah Gardner (Sr., F), Taylor Gulenchyn (RS-Sr., F), Lyndsey Howard (So., D), Kelsey King (So., F), Jessica Kondas (Sr., D), Madison Oelkers (So., F), Tristen Truax (Sr., D), Taylor Wemple (RS-Jr., D) and Anna Wilgren (Jr., D).
To qualify for the WCHA All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have completed one year of eligibility at their present institution prior to the current academic year and have a GPA of at least 3.0 for the previous two semesters or three quarters.
