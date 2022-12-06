MANKATO — Minnesota State soccer player Jenny Vetter has been named the Academic All-American Division II women’s soccer Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday.
Vetter led MSU with 12 goals and 28 points this season, and sits third all-time for MSU in both categories.
She was a United Soccer Coaches third team All-American pick, as well as a first team D2CCA All-Central Region selection.
A four-time Academic All-America selection, Vetter has a perfect 4.0 GPA. She is the only athlete in school history to receive four Academic All-America honors.
Cartwright, Hurst honored
Minnesota State women’s track athlete Denisha Cartwright was named the USTFCCCA women’s track and field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Chuck Petersen Open. She also earned the NSIC women’s Track Athlete of the Week award.
Cartwright put down provisional qualifying times in the 60-meter hurdles (8.18), the 60m dash (7.31) and the 200m dash (24.21). Her mark in the 60m hurdles is the fifth fastest time in Division II history, and 7.31 is sixth fastest in the 60m dash.
MSU’s Lexi Hurst picked up NSIC Field Athlete of the week honors, winning the shot put at the Chuck Petersen Open at 55-5.75, a facility record. It currently leads Division II and is second across all divisions.
Dittel gets NSIC award
Minnesota State’s Carson Dittel earned the NSIC men’s Field Athlete of the Week award for his vault at the Chuck Petersen Open.
Dittel won the pole vault with a provisional qualifying mark of 16-7.25, which is the best in Division II.
MSU women’s hoops still No. 6
The Minnesota State women’s basketball team (7-0) remained at No. 6 in the most recent WBCA Poll.
The Mavericks beat Winona State (88-69) and Upper Iowa (83-54) last week, and are currently the only NSIC team in the poll.
MSU men’s hoops up to No. 9
The Minnesota State men’s basketball team (9-0) jumped seven spots to ninth in the latest NABC Poll.
MSU beat Winona State (74-71) and Upper Iowa (97-68) last weekend, and is the only ranked team in the NSIC.
