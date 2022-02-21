MANKATO — Back in 2008, Collin Prosser and Logan Masters were roommates at Wayne State, playing football and video games together.
"We talked about how cool it would be to coach together," Prosser said. "The chance to go back to my alma mater, close to my hometown ... it was just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn't pass up."
Minnesota State's offensive coordinator announced Monday that he will be moving to Wayne State to be the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at his alma mater, joining Masters, who was named the Wildcats' head coach two weeks ago.
Prosser joined the Mavericks' staff in 2017 as the offensive line coach, and in 2020, he was named the run game coordinator.
"It's been an awesome five years," Prosser said. "I've enjoyed everything about it. It's the players and the people you remember the most, and I've been around some of the greatest plyers (in program history)."
Last season, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Mavericks averaged 40.1 points, with 205.8 yards rushing and 253.5 yards passing per game.
"His contribution has been nothing short of impressive," Mavericks coach Todd Hoffner said. "He helped our offensive line have three years of dominance, where we ran the ball really well. His leadership and our talent up front were instrumental in our success, and he was a really big part of that."
Hoffner said he expects another month or so of coaching movement within all levels of football. As of now, he expects all the coaches other than Prosser to return.
"We've been very fortunate to have some stability in our coaching staff," Hoffner said. "We'll be taking a hard look at everything we do. We were only 6-5 last year so everything is on the table."
Hoffner said he has to check with the Minnesota State administration to see if he can make an emergency hire or needs to go through a national search for another assistant.
The spring practice period begins on March 22, and it would be ideal to have a full coaching staff, with specific roles, by then.
"This is still fresh," Hoffner said. "We'll have to see how it goes."
Minnesota State is scheduled to play at Wayne State in Week 6 next season.
