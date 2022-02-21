Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.