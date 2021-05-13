MANKATO — All season, pitching has been the hallmark of the Minnesota State baseball team.
One through four, the MSU rotation has been the best in Division ll, with all four boasting earned-run averages of 2.21 or lower.
On a day where Collin Denk didn't have his best stuff, the MSU offense picked him up, scoring six runs in the first inning in MSU's 10-4 victory over Sioux Falls in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament Thursday at Bowyer Field.
The win gives top-seeded MSU a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with the Cougars.
"We haven't been hitting the ball as well as we could've lately," MSU catcher Ben Livorsi said. "To break out and put 10 on the board ... that was pretty huge for us."
After two of MSU's first three hitters made outs in the opening inning, the Mavericks got all the runs they would end up needing before making another out.
Ty Denzer hit a two-run single that scored Adam Schneider and Nick Altermatt, and Livorsi broke it open with a three-run homer two batters later.
Livorsi finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Denzer, Altermatt and Schneider also each had two hits.
"We preach gritty, not pretty," Livorsi said. "That's kind of our motto with two strikes, especially, and even with two outs."
Added MSU coach Matt Magers: "Livorsi's at-bat stands out to me ... he fouled off some good pitches and then finally got a mistake."
Denk entered the game having only allowed seven earned runs over 54 innings, good for a 1.17 ERA, a team-best among pitchers who have thrown at least 20 innings.
The Cougars were able to score a run in the second, as well as three in the third, cutting the MSU lead to 6-4. Over five innings, Denk allowed seven hits, a walk and two earned runs, while also getting the win. Jon Ludwig tossed four shutout innings in relief.
In the fourth, the MSU offense got back to work, scoring three insurance runs that ultimately put the game out of reach. The frame was highlighted by Joey Werner's towering two-run homer to left center field. Werner finished 3 for 5.
It's been a banner season for Werner, who led the NSIC with a .425 batting average and 1.227 OPS entering play Thursday. With a homer, a bunt single and a hustle double, the full skillset was on display again.
"He can hit for power ... and when he gets on base, he can wreak some havoc there as well," Magers said. "Him and Teddy (Petersen), whenever they're up, they give us a chance to set the table for the other guys."
Added Livorsi: "I hope he wins (NSIC) player of the year."
MSU (33-8) will host the Cougars again at noon Friday. If Sioux Falls wins, the teams will play another nine-inning game right afterward.
With the first postseason win out of the way, Livorsi and his teammates aren't looking too far ahead, but the goals are big.
"Our starting staff has been lights out all year. With those guys, they keep us in games," Livorsi said. "We want to put a ring on it. We got those T-shirts, we want to put a ring on it."
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.