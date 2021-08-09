MSU picked 9th in volleyball poll
MANKATO — The Minnesota State volleyball team has been picked to finish ninth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches poll.
Concordia-St. Paul topped the poll with 11 first-place votes and 217 points, while Minnesota Duluth followed in second place with 194 points. St. Cloud State claimed the third spot with three first-place votes and 192 points.
Minnesota State tied with Upper Iowa at 109 points.
The Mavericks open the season on Sept. 2 at the Keweenaw Volleyball Classic at Houghton, Michigan.
The Free Press
