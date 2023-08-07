The Minnesota State football team was picked to finish second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, according to Monday's preseason coaches poll.
The Mavericks received 125 points, including five first-place votes, to finish behind Bemidji State, which had 131 points and four first-place votes.
Wayne State finished third, followed by Augustana and Minnesota Duluth. Wayne State and Augustana each received two first-place votes.
Winona State was sixth, with Northern State and Sioux Falls tied for seventh. Southwest Minnesota State was ninth, followed by Minnesota State Moorhead and Concordia-St. Paul. Mary and Minot State were tied for 12th.
Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt was named the preseason offensive player of the year, while Northern State defensive end Ian Marshall was named the preseason defensive player of the week.
The Mavericks finished 10-3 last season, earning a share of the conference championship and advancing to the Super Region 4 semifinals.
Minnesota State opens the season on Aug. 31 at Sioux Falls.
