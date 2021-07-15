Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman was recently looking through his notes and meeting agendas from last June and July, and as you can assume, they weren’t very uplifting.
The spring athletes had already lost a season, and the discussions in those meetings were centered around if there was any way to save the fall season, which ultimately didn’t happen.
A year later, the meetings are much more positive.
“To see where we’re at now, I think you kind of want to pinch yourself,” Buisman said.
Buisman and other administrators are staying vigilant on the COVID-19 front, but as of now, with the volleyball and football openers less than 50 days away, MSU sports are set to return with full capacity at all venues next month.
“For the most part, the average fan didn’t have access to our competitions last year,” Buisman said. “Add fans in the stands and the energy that brings to completion and the kind of atmosphere it creates — everybody wants to see that back in the fall, and I know we’re really excited about it.”
Despite the outlook being positive and things returning to normal, MSU administrators are still closely monitoring developments in the pandemic.
The school is planning for attendance contingencies should there be a significant change, and also wants to accommodate fans who may still feel more comfortable with some kind of physical distancing at events.
“There’s a group of fans that’s going to be fairly cautious and conservative about being around large groups,” Buisman said. “We want to respect that from both perspectives, as far as trying to accommodate those that just can’t wait to pack Blakeslee (Stadium) and be in there shoulder-to-shoulder with their fellow Mavericks fans, and those that are a bit more guarded. ...
“I think we’ll strike a happy medium and be able to accommodate everyone.”
MSU is currently launching its season-ticket campaigns for fall sports, and Buisman is encouraged with how much interest there seems to be.
Tailgating debuted at Maverick football games in 2019, and 2021 permits will go on sale later this week. They’re expected to go quickly.
Maverick hockey doesn’t start until October, but the men’s “Stake Your Claim” season-ticket initiative has already attracted about 50-60 claims.
Under the program, fans put down a $50 per seat deposit that is applied as a down payment to the overall cost. Those who have staked a claim will get to go to a special event at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center this summer and pick from available seats.
