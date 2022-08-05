Playing professional hockey is a goal for almost everyone on the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
Some players got a taste of what it might be like last month, as four current players attended National Hockey League development camps.
Ondrej Pavel (Seattle), Ryan Sandelin (Dallas), David Silye (Washington) and Brendan Furry (St. Louis) each got invites and attended.
Four other members of last season’s team were also in camps: Julian Napravnik (Washington), Benton Maass (Washington), Nathan Smith (Arizona) and Wyatt Aamodt (Colorado).
“It says a lot about how far the program has come over the last couple years,” Sandelin said of all the players in camps. “That’s a credit to our whole staff.”
Furry knew he wanted to attend a camp this summer and decided on St. Louis early. The Blues were the first team to extend him a camp invite, and he accepted around Christmas.
At the end of last season, St. Louis was one of the teams that tried to sign Furry to a professional contract before he opted to return to MSU.
Furry said that there were about 30 players in his four-day camp, including several other college players. A big part of it was educational, as there were nutrition and workout classes, along with on-ice sessions.
“They wanted to just teach us what it takes to be a professional and what it takes to be a St. Louis Blue,” Furry said. “Just really what St. Louis does and kind of how they treat their players.”
Like Furry, Sandelin also had professional interest at the end of last season. Dallas was one of the interested teams, so it made sense to attend their camp.
Sandelin said it was five days and had 21 players, with four days of skating and one day of off-ice work.
Sandelin felt the skating sessions were very competitive.
“Sometimes summer hockey can get a little loose or lackadaisical, but everybody was just dialed in on getting better,” he said. “They had about a million resources (available).”
Both Sandelin and Furry said they enjoyed getting the new information and perspective, but that MSU’s coaching staff, along with strength and conditioning director Tom Inkrott, gave them the tools and information needed to make a strong impression.
The two seniors are now 100% focused on the college season. The six-week summer session is over, and the season-opener against Minnesota is just two months away.
Getting a glimpse into what it takes to perform at the next level was a great experience and should be helpful as they hope to continue their development as professional prospects.
“I was on the phone with my mom and just said, ‘can you believe that I was just at an NHL development camp?’” Furry said. “It’s kind of a surreal moment.”
Added Sandelin: “Going into last season, I didn’t really think I was going to be in a position to be at one of those camps. To see some of the hard work (lead) to a camp invite ... being a part of the NHL process like that is really exciting.”
