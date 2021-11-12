When Minnesota State men’s hockey players walk into practice each day, different colored jerseys hang in each of their locker stalls.
The actual color a player gets on a given day is meaningless. However, players know they’ll be playing on a line with the players in like-colored jerseys that day.
For the guys who come to the rink each day knowing they have a secure lineup spot, seeing that jersey is a relatively meaningless part of the routine. For players on the lineup bubble, it can be a window into where you stand.
“When you’re with Nathan Smith, there’s a good chance you’re going to be in the lineup,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “When you’re with Brendan Furry, and you’re on the wings, there’s a good chance (you’re going to be in the lineup).
“When you walk in that locker room and know you’re not in the top 12 on that day, you gotta grind today. If that’s happened to you two days in a row, if that’s happened to you two weeks in a row, if that’s happened to you two months in a row — that’s hard.”
Life on the lineup bubble is a reality for players in almost every program.
A handful of players need to sit each night, and for many of them, they’ve never not been one of the best players on a team.
Sophomore forward Connor Gregga was on the wrong side of the bubble last season, playing in only one of MSU’s 28 games. It was a situation he’d never been in before, and he admitted to being frustrated.
“I’d read too much into it,” Gregga said. “I’d kind of be pouting if I saw my jersey color and if it wasn’t where I wanted to be.”
But Gregga kept pushing.
He said self-talk was very important, and as the season went on, he focused on being positive, both for his own development and to help his teammates.
When the transfer portal became popular in the offseason, Gregga didn’t even think about entering.
“A bunch of friends back home would be like, ‘hey are you going to transfer?’ I said, ‘no I like it here. I like the coaching staff, and I know if I want to play pro hockey one day, this is the best place for me,’” Gregga said.
This season, Gregga has been in the lineup for six of MSU’s 10 games, including the last four. He also scored his first collegiate goal against Northern Michigan two weeks ago.
“It was definitely a special feeling. Something I’ve been working at for a while,” Gregga said. “I think it was honestly more exciting to see my teammates’ reaction and how happy they were for me. I think that meant more than actually scoring.”
Some of Gregga’s most accomplished teammates know all about life on the bubble.
Junior forward Cade Borchardt played in only 10 games as a freshman, watching from the stands in a sport coat while his teammates put together one of the best seasons in program history.
Borchardt is now the team’s first-line right wing and scored one of the biggest goals in program history last season against Quinnipiac in the NCAA regional semifinal.
Borchardt said he’s offered words of encouragement to several players on the lineup bubble.
“I’ve pulled a few guys aside and told them ‘hey, your time is going to come. You got brought in here to play. You don’t get brought here if you’re not a good player,’” Borchardt said.
Senior defenseman Wyatt Aamodt played in only 18 games as a sophomore after playing 36 as a freshman, something he said was extremely difficult. Aamodt is now MSU’s captain.
Aamodt also talks with players on the bubble, telling them to be ready to pounce when the opportunity comes.
Hastings runs notoriously competitive practices, and there’s a new opportunity each day to move up the pecking order.
“Our practice environment and how competitive it is kind of transitions into our playing the games,” Aamodt said. “That’s a big thing that our coaching staff has kind of implemented here.”
No matter how many opportunities Hastings gives Monday-Thursday, it doesn’t make Thursday nights and Friday mornings any easier.
Filling out that lineup card is always difficult.
“I struggle on Thursdays on the idea of going to bed and wondering — there’s been times I haven’t made our lineup until after our pregame skate on Fridays,” Hastings said. “When we come in on Monday, I look at it as a new start for us to build our week. Not only as a team, but for those guys as individuals.”
Five things to know
The No. 3 Mavericks (7-3, 3-1 in CCHA) will host Bowling Green (5-1-2, 3-1) on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The games will be televised on Spectrum channels 191 and 826 and can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Getting healthy: Forwards Julian Napravnik and Lucas Sowder missed last weekend’s series against Ferris State, but Hastings said both have been “cleared” and have skated with the team in practice this week.
“It’s been nice having them back out on the rink with us,” Hastings said. “They’re energized, they’re well-rested and hopefully they can continue to have one more real strong day here and feel good about going into Friday.”
2. Getting the first one: MSU’s opponents have scored first in four of the team’s last five games, a trend Hastings doesn’t like and that the team has discussed. The Mavericks are 4-0 when they score first, compared to 3-3 when they don’t.
“You put yourself in a spot of climbing up a hill early,” Hastings said. “I think it’s more our process than our quality of play. Being able to get the first one, I think, obviously puts you in a good spot. ... We’ve shown that we can win when we don’t score first, but it’s a habit that we’re definitely trying to address.”
3. The State of MSU: The Mavericks are coming off a split at Ferris State, who they had won 15 straight against prior to a 2-1 loss Friday. MSU showed great resolve after falling behind 1-0 Saturday, scoring five unanswered goals in the second and third periods en route to a 5-1 victory. Borchardt and Smith each finished with three points on the weekend.
4. Scouting the Falcons: Bowling Green experienced a lot of turnover in the offseason, including the departures of some long-time standouts. The team’s top five leading scorers last season — Brandon Kruse, Cameron Wright, Connor Ford, Will Cullen and Max Johnson — have all moved on. Through eight games, the Falcons’ leading scorer is CCHA preseason Rookie of the Year Austen Swankler, who has 10 points. Bowling Green is coming off a home sweep of St. Thomas and also has a split at Bemidji State on its resume.
5. Women get bye week: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (5-7, 1-7 in WCHA) will have a bye week before continuing WCHA play Nov. 19-20 with a road series against No. 2 Ohio State. MSU suffered a road sweep at St. Cloud State last weekend, including a 3-2 overtime loss in the series opener. The series with the Buckeyes will conclude a brutally difficult 10-game stretch to start the conference schedule, which has included series with four of the nation’s top six teams — Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota and Minnesota-Duluth.
