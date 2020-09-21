MANKATO -- The 44th induction ceremony of the Minnesota State Athletics Hall of Fame, originally scheduled for October 3, has been postponed.
The induction ceremony will be rescheduled at Minnesota State, pending campus rules governing large in-person gatherings.
The Hall of Fame class includes women's basketball players Heather (Johnson) Anderson (2005-09) and Joanne (Noreen) Thomason (2005-09), men's hockey player Aaron Fox (1996-2000), women's track & field athlete Brittany Henderson (2006-10) and men's swimmer Marty Wahle (2005-09).
Slated for induction in the builders category are longtime boosters Chris Painter, Dan Rotschadl and Randy Zellmer. Selected for induction in the "team" category is the wrestling team that finished second in the nation in 2007-08.
The Jim Schaffer Service Award will be presented to Minnesota State director of campus recreation Todd Pfingsten and the MSU Athletics Philanthropic Award recipients are Brad Koenig and Mark Koenig.
The Free Press
