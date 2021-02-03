MANKATO -- Normally on signing day, Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner has a long list of recruits, maybe 25 to 30 players who will become the future of the program.
But even though the list is only 12 this spring, he feels like the impact of these newcomers will be just as significant as a larger recruiting class.
"This class has a lot of high-end talent," Hoffner said. "Sometimes, when you have a lot of volume in the class, the quality might deteriorate a little, but I believe these players will bring a lot of play-making ability to our program."
Hoffner announced the latest recruiting class Wednesday, waiting until each of the athletes had signed the letter of intent.
As has been the trademark of Hoffner's recruiting classes, the list includes four offensive linemen and three defensive lineman: Aidan DeVolder, OL, Marshalltown, Iowa; Nathan Gribble, OL, West Salem, Wisconsin; Cayden Lovett, DL, Ashbury, Iowa; Luke Mulder, DL, Oskaloosa, Iowa; Caleb Paulus, DL, West Des Moines, Iowa; Liam Wrench, OL, Waukesha, Wisconsin; and Cole Zwiefel, OL, Chaska.
Zwiefel is the son of Minnesota State alum Jeff Zwiefel, who played defensive back from 1981-84.
"We found out the hard way in 2016 when we didn't have the depth and the talent in the lines, and we weren't very productive in the run game," Hoffner said. "You can move parts around on the perimeter, but you can't move parts around in the interior. If that cupboard's bare, the cupboard's bare."
Other recruits were tight end Jake Cicero of Hanover Park, Illinois; cornerback Maliq Duff of Omaha, Nebraska; safety Karson Dunn of Des Moines, Iowa; receiver Isaiah Emanuel of Montgomery, Illinois; and linebacker Colton Hoffman of Solon, Wisconsin.
Six players are coming from Iowa, where Hoffner complimented defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski for his recruiting work.
Hoffner said it's been an inconsistent recruiting season; the pandemic hit right after signing day last spring. Hoffner said the pandemic disrupted the summer camps and limited opportunities to see players in action because some had fall seasons, others didn't and some seasons ended prematurely.
There's also at least nine players who are planning to return to Minnesota State that would have been seniors last fall: quarterback J.D. Ekowa; offensive linemen Carter Dowdle, Boyd Draeger, Brandon Krantz and Hunter Toppel; receiver Parker Gloudemans; linebackers Jack Leius and Desmond Bassett; and cornerback Ty'Shonan Brooks.
So the recruiting list had to be a little smaller because the roster is capped at 99.
"Without having a season in the fall, these competition opportunities coming up this spring are invaluable," Hoffner said. "We have a lot of players who are inexperienced that would have played in the fall, and hopefully, what we do in the spring will make up for that."
Hoffner said there are four scrimmages and one game planned for the spring so far.
Olson signs
Mankato East lineman Eli Olson signed his letter of intent to play football at Minnesota Duluth on Wednesday.
Olson, a three-year starter, was named the Big Southeast District Blue Division co-lineman of the year.
West duo
Mankato West running back/linebacker Wyatt Block signed with Northern State on Wednesday. Block, who was named to the Minnesota Vikings' all-state team, was a three-year starter and two-year captain, leading the team with 541 yards and eight touchdowns rushing this season.
West running back/safety Owen Johnson signed with St. Thomas in December.
Other locals
Blue Earth Area receiver Cameron Anderson signed with Bemidji State on Wednesday. Anderson was named to the Minnesota Vikings all-state team and was a second-team all-state selection from The Associated Press.
Waseca had a pair of players sign letters of intent on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Marcus Hansen, who was named to the Vikings all-state team and received second-team all-state honors from The Associated Press, signed with Bemidji State. Teammate Dravyn Spies, a cornerback, signed with Division II Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Soccer signings
West's Kylie Peters signed with Illinois-Springfield to play soccer. Illinois-Springfield is a Division II program in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Peters, a four-year letterwinner and all-state second-team selection, led West with six goals and five assists this season. She had 15 goals and 18 assists in her career.
West's Cooper Jones signed with Minnesota Morris and Ethan Ulman signed with Wisconsin-Superior. Both programs play in the Division III Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
