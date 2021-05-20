MANKATO — After a COVID-shortened season, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team will return to a full schedule in its first season in the CCHA.
MSU’s 2021-22 schedule was released Thursday, complete with four nonconference series, a conference schedule and a date for Hockey Day Minnesota, which will be held in Mankato.
The Mavericks will open the season at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center with a nonconference series against St. Cloud State on Oct. 8-9. After the Huskies eliminated the Mavericks at the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh last month, the Mavericks will have a chance to make amends the next time they take the ice.
The following weekend on Oct. 15-16, MSU will participate in the Ice Breaker Tournament at Minnesota Duluth. The Mavericks’ first opponent in that event hasn’t been determined, but Providence, Michigan and the Bulldogs will also be at the tournament.
MSU will also play a nonconference home-and-home with Duluth on Dec. 30-Jan. 1, and there is a nonconference home series against Arizona State on Jan. 28-29.
The Mavericks will open CCHA play with a home series against Northern Michigan on Oct. 29-30.
Hockey Day will be Jan. 22, and the Mavericks will play St. Thomas at 4:30 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.
With games against Duluth, St. Cloud, St. Thomas and Bemidji State all scheduled in Mankato, four of the five other Minnesota teams will make a stop in town.
