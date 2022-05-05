MANKATO — If you're a fan of in-state rivalries, you're certain to like the Minnesota State men's hockey team's 2022-23 schedule.
The Mavericks' schedule was released Thursday, complete with matchups against each of the other five Minnesota teams.
The season is slated to start with a home-and-home series against Minnesota Oct. 7-8. Minnesota will host MSU Oct. 7, and the Mavericks will host the Gophers Oct. 8 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The two teams haven't played in the regular season since 2018-19, but MSU has eliminated the Gophers from the last two NCAA Tournaments.
MSU will host Minnesota Duluth Oct. 14-15, and the Mavericks will play at St. Cloud State Oct. 21-22. A nonconference series at Arizona State is also scheduled Jan. 13-14.
The Mavericks will open CCHA play with a home series against Bowling Green Oct. 28-29. In-state and CCHA rival Bemidji State is slated to come to Mankato Dec. 15-16, the final series prior to the holiday break. Play will resume after the break with a conference series at Northern Michigan Jan. 6-7.
Regular-season action will conclude with a home series against Michigan Tech Feb. 24-25. The best-of-three CCHA quarterfinals are Mar. 3-5, with the conference semifinals and final Mar. 11 and Mar. 18, respectively.
There are currently open weekends on the MSU schedule Nov. 9-10 and Feb. 10-11.
